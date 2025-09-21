AllSight Studios and Stingh Management Group Unite to Launch Next-Generation Entertainment Venture

Larissa Lowthorp (left), CEO of AllSight Studios, and Marzella “Miss Pluke” Marzelle (right), CEO of Stingh Management Group, announce their strategic alliance. (Courtesy Photo)

New Strategic Alliance to Span Global Entertainment, Film, Television, Streaming, Music, Fashion, and Sports.

We’re shaping the future of original content: one that champions fresh voices, nurtures emerging talent, and moves culture forward with purposeful clarity, visionary depth, and fiery creative spirit.” — Larissa Lowthorp, CEO of AllSight Studios and founder of Lunescape

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllSight Studios and Stingh Management Group have announced a strategic alliance to create a next-generation entertainment production and talent development conglomerate. The partnership brings together Larissa Lowthorp , CEO of AllSight Studios, and Marzella “Miss Pluke” Marzelle, CEO of Stingh Management Group.The joint venture unites two culture-shaping media titans, combining AllSight's profound cultural impact and award-winning work in narrative media with Stingh’s multi-era leadership in music production and talent development, creating a formidable new force at the forefront of the cultural zeitgeist.Together, they operate with a creator-first ethos, creating a complete and integrated system designed to champion artists and filmmakers. It handles all facets of the creative process, from concept incubation and film and media production to talent management, elite athlete development, merchandising, fan engagement and distribution strategy. This facilitates the successful crossover of multi-disciplinary creators into new industries. This paradigm provides a unified framework that empowers artists to realize their vision — from initial signing through a project's final release in theaters, on streaming platforms, or for airplay.As part of the collaboration, the companies will also partner through Lunescape , the fashion label and lifestyle brand founded by Lowthorp in 2016. The upcoming Pluketacular capsule series will debut exclusive designs by Marzella and re-imagined with Lowthorp, featuring looks originally introduced in generation-defining music videos and now set to be available to the public for the first time.AllSight Studios CEO Larissa Lowthorp said the partnership is about shaping the future of original content:"This partnership is about creating something greater than ourselves—an infrastructure that encourages visionaries to conceptualize new realities and forge meaningful connections with audiences through lived experiences, imaginative worlds across mediums,” Lowthorp said. “Together, we’re shaping the future of original content: one that champions fresh voices, nurtures emerging talent, and moves culture forward with purposeful clarity, visionary depth, and fiery creative spirit."Stingh Management CEO Marzella “Miss Pluke” Marzelle said the alliance will expand their impact by guiding the next generation for long-term success."We’re building something that honors where we come from while creating space for the next generation to rise,” Marzelle said. “This alliance lets us expand our impact as producers and designers, while developing new talent with a focus on guiding careers for long-term success. We want to see these young voices not just break through, but stay here, grow here, and keep shifting hearts through story, movement, and lyric — and, in turn, strengthen individuals, families, and communities for the future."ABOUT ALLSIGHT STUDIOSBased in Los Angeles, AllSight Studios is a multidisciplinary creative studio and production company led by its CEO, Larissa Lowthorp. She has led the artistic vision for major studios, including Warner Bros., Universal, DreamWorks, Paramount, and Fox, with her work spanning film, television, and streaming media.Her credits include The Batman (Golden Globe-nominated), Barbie (multiple Golden Globe- and Academy Award-winning), House of the Dragon (Golden Globe- and Emmy Award-winning), and Dreamgirls (multiple Golden Globe- and Academy Award-winning). Lowthorp also served as creative director for Prince, and spearheaded growth for historic concert venue First Avenue, Ticketmaster, Motown Records, and Universal Music Group. She is the founder of the luxury fashion house Lunescape. Her work has earned multiple awards for artistic ingenuity and community impact.ABOUT STINGH MANAGEMENT GROUPStingh Management Group is an Atlanta-based talent and athletic management company known for its proven method in developing and mentoring emerging multidisciplinary artists and elite-track athletes. Stingh’s client roster includes Universal Music Group, Def Jam, Motown, and MCA.The firm is led by CEO Marzella “Miss Pluke” Marzelle, a pioneering force in hip-hop, rap and R&B. This leadership is a legacy that shaped the modern music landscape and continues to influence today’s artists. Marzelle is the former creative director and stylist for Montell Jordan, a star dancer for Bell Biv DeVoe, and a rapper with the PolyGram-signed quartet Str-8 Ahead. She has mentored some of the industry's most influential artists, including Missy Elliott, OutKast, and Truth Hurts.

