World Football Classics Officially Established to Showcase the Legacy of Football

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Football Classics (WFC) has been officially launched by former Ecuador international Jefferson Montero and veteran Peruvian scout Julio Vásquez. The organisation is built on a mission to continue football’s legacy by supporting players beyond their careers, inspiring youth, and reconnecting fans with the classic players they admire.Our mission at World Football Classics is clear:Veteran Player Network — we hire and engage former professionals, helping them transition into new careers within football and beyond.Youth Development — we build academies that combine discipline, education, and advanced training methods to give aspiring players a fair chance at success.Fan Connection — we organise exhibition matches and international events that bring retired stars closer to supporters, rekindling the magic of the game.“World Football Classics is about creating opportunities at every stage of football,” said Montero, who played in La Liga, the Premier League, and over 60 times for Ecuador. “We want to give retired professionals a new pathway, help underprivileged youth realise their dreams, and give fans more chances to connect with the players they love.”Vásquez added: “Talent should never go to waste — not for the young players struggling to find a path, and not for the retired professionals who still have so much to give. WFC is the bridge that keeps football’s legacy alive.”With Montero’s elite playing experience and Vásquez’s grassroots scouting expertise, World Football Classics positions itself as a unique global initiative — uniting players, fans, and communities under the legacy of the beautiful game.Jefferson Montero – Co-Founder & DirectorJefferson Montero is a former Ecuadorian international footballer with more than 60 caps for his country and an extensive career across Europe, North America, and South America, including the English Premier League with Swansea City, Li Liga With Betis as first team player.Recognised for his explosive pace, dribbling, and creativity on the wing, Jefferson semi-retired from top-flight competition in his early 30s to dedicate himself to youth coaching and football development. A devoted father of two, he values family, discipline, and community as central pillars of his new mission.Through World Football Classics, Jefferson channels his passion into building opportunities for retired professionals and young players alike. His vision is to unite players beyond their careers and to mentor the next generation with the same intensity and love for the game that defined his own.Julio Vásquez – Co-Founder & DirectorJulio Vásquez brings decades of experience as a football scout and youth developer in South America. A former Division 2 player in Peru, Julio has spent much of his career identifying and nurturing raw talent from overlooked communities, helping young footballers take their first steps toward professional careers.Known for his keen eye and relentless dedication to grassroots football, Julio’s work has connected countless aspiring players to pathways in higher-tier leagues. At WFC, he is committed to ensuring that underprivileged youth have access not only to high-level training but also to mentorship, structure, and international opportunities.His philosophy is simple: with discipline, opportunity, and the right environment, talent can rise from anywhere.Media Contact:World Football Classicsenquiry@worldfootballclassics.com

