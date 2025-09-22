NYSDRA to Celebrate 40 Years of Advancing Access to Justice at Legacy Conference 2025

Honoring 40 years of ADR in New York, the Legacy Conference invites participants to "Reflect. Celebrate. Advance." and shape the future of justice, Sept 25–26.

The Legacy Conference is about honoring the past, recognizing the present, and building the future together.” — Theresa Hobbs, NYSDRA Executive Director

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York State Dispute Resolution Association (NYSDRA) will celebrate 40 years of advancing access to justice with its Legacy Conference 2025, a two-day event on Thursday, September 25 (virtual) and Friday, September 26 (in person at The Desmond Hotel / Crowne Plaza Albany).Themed “Reflect. Celebrate. Advance.”, the conference will honor NYSDRA’s history with its Community Dispute Resolution Center (CDRC) member-partners, showcase its statewide impact, and explore the future of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) in New York.Day One, held virtually, will feature keynote presentations from renowned ADR leaders Sukhsimranjit Singh, Ph.D. and Leonard L. Riskin, J.D., LLM. Interactive sessions will examine ADR’s evolution, address current challenges, and highlight innovations shaping the field.Day Two, hybrid, will bring ADR professionals, community partners, and the public together for keynote remarks from Daniel Kos, Ph.D., J.D. of the NYS Unified Court System’s Division of ADR. Sessions will focus on institutional relationships with NYSDRA, CDRCs, and court system partners. The day will conclude with a Celebration Dinner honoring statewide ADR leaders and presenting John Kiernan, Esq. with the Lawrence Cooke Peace Innovator Award, recognizing his distinguished career and steadfast commitment to advancing justice through mediation and dispute resolution.“Reaching our 40th anniversary is not only a moment to celebrate, but also an opportunity to engage deeply with the community of ADR professionals, court partners, and advocates who share our vision of equitable access to justice,” said Theresa Hobbs, NYSDRA Executive Director. “The Legacy Conference is about honoring the past, recognizing the present, and building the future together.”NYSDRA invites ADR professionals, organizations, and community-minded businesses to participate as sponsors and partners. Sponsors include Mediation Center of CLUSTER, New York State Department of Health, Association for Conflict Resolution – Greater New York Chapter, Center for Justice Innovation, Sinclair Broadcasting Group, New York Center for Interpersonal Development, New York State Agricultural Mediation Program, JAMS, DAPOM, ADR Notable, Fisher Law Practice, Council Services Plus, Community Mediation Services, New Justice Conflict Resolution Services, New York State Council on Divorce Mediation, Empire Justice Center, Stewart’s Shops, The Ray Corollary Initiative, Mediation Matters, Jedi Ark, Fullness of Joy Photography, and Unsiloed.Registration and sponsorship information is available at 2025 Legacy Conference.About the New York State Dispute Resolution Association (NYSDRA):NYSDRA is one of New York’s leading organizations in advocating for ADR. It is also the professional association of individual ADR practitioners and a statewide network of 20 Community Dispute Resolution Centers (CDRCs) located throughout New York State, providing low-to-no cost services in all 62 counties. In lieu of costly and often protracted litigation, NYSDRA’s programs offer opportunity for conflict resolution in a wide range of subject areas faced by many New Yorkers, particularly lower-income New Yorkers, including family, youth, disability services, property, and community disputes. NYSDRA’s programs and CDRC-based conflict resolution services are available and accessible throughout New York State in rural, suburban, and urban areas – and lead to improved relationships, communication, and expanded access to resources.

