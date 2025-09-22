After Nearly 70 Years, Westport Young Woman’s League Becomes the Women’s League of Westport

Women's League of Westport

Community invited to celebrate at Membership Open House, September 25 at Nomade

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of Westport’s most enduring and impactful community organizations is beginning a bold new chapter. The Westport Young Woman’s League, founded in 1956, is officially changing its name to the Women’s League of Westport, a name that reflects the inclusivity and diversity of members today, with women of all ages joining over the past five years.To mark the occasion, the League invites prospective members and the press to a Membership Open House on Thursday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Nomade in Westport.“The Women’s League of Westport represents the evolution of our membership. Women of all ages, talents, and backgrounds coming together to serve our town. For nearly 70 years, not only have we raised millions for local nonprofits, but we’ve also co-created lasting community landmarks like the Levitt Pavilion and Compo Beach Playground. This name change reflects both our proud history and our bold vision for the future of philanthropy in Westport,” said the League’s President.Since its founding in 1956, the League has been a cornerstone of community service and philanthropy in Westport for nearly 70 years. Over that time, members have donated more than $4.5 million to local nonprofits, directly supporting dozens of organizations that serve Westport and surrounding communities.The Women’s League of Westport has a history of leaving lasting marks on the town. The group was instrumental in helping to establish the Levitt Pavilion in the 1970s, initiated the creation of the Compo Beach Playground in 1989, and co-led its rebuilds in 2006 and again in 2025, ensuring that generations of families could enjoy these community treasures.In addition to legacy projects, the League organizes some of Westport’s largest and most anticipated fundraisers. These include:CraftWestport (December 6–7, 2025), the region’s premier fine craft show.The Minute Man Road Race (April 26, 2026), a signature community athletic event.The Galentine’s Day Bingo fundraiser (February 2026), which has quickly become one of the most popular new traditions in town.Beyond large-scale fundraisers, the League hosts ongoing service events throughout the year, such as the beloved Senior Center Tea, while also awarding grants to dozens of local nonprofits.Today’s members join not only to give back, but also to build lifelong friendships, expand professional networks, and develop leadership skills. This blend of community service and personal growth has fueled strong membership growth in recent years.As it steps forward with a new name, the Women’s League of Westport remains rooted in tradition while embracing the future face of philanthropy and service. The Membership Open House is an opportunity for women across the community to connect, learn more, and help shape the next chapter.Open House Invitation:What: Women’s League of Westport Membership Open HouseWhen: Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.Where: Nomade, WestportLocal press and prospective members are warmly invited to attend.

