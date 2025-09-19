First responder careers at VA 

Every day, first responders across the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) help protect and support Veterans, employees and visitors. From fighting fires to responding to medical emergencies, these dedicated professionals play a vital role in creating safe, supportive environments where Veterans can receive the care they’ve earned. Let’s explore first responder roles across VA and how you, too, can apply your courage, caring and skills to a career that’s All About Veterans.

Firefighters: Protecting facilities and saving lives

Many VA facilities actually support their own fire departments. VA firefighters safeguard medical centers, clinics and other VA facilities across the country and bravely ensure Veterans, staff and visitors are protected in times of crisis.

Police Officers: Safeguarding Veterans and communities

VA police officers provide law enforcement and security services on VA property. Their presence helps create a safe, respectful space where Veterans can focus on healing.

“The rewarding part is that we consistently have the opportunity to help people that are actually in need,” said Matthew Marquez, a federal police officer for VA. “At VA, we put the Veteran first.”

Paramedics: Delivering critical care when it matters most

When every second counts, VA paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) are there. Their expertise ensures Veterans have access to lifesaving interventions both inside and outside VA facilities.

Work at VA

First responders at VA are united by a commitment to protect those who once protected us, ensuring that every Veteran can receive care in a safe and supportive environment. Learn more about first responder roles on VA Careers.