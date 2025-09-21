ECOWAS Chairman Julius Maada Bio Meets Burkina Faso’s Captain Ibrahim Traoré, Commits to Peace

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone and Captain Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso inspect a guard of honour in Ouagadougou during President Bio’s official visit.

President Bio and Captain Traoré pledge cooperation for peace, unity, and stability across West Africa.

OUAGADOUGOU, KADIOGO, BURKINA FASO, September 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, held a productive bilateral meeting with his brother and Head of State of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, and pledged to promote peace, unity, and stability in the West African region.Following the successful meeting, President Bio expressed his sincere gratitude to Captain Traoré for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation. He underlined that this visit not only reflected solidarity with the people and government of Burkina Faso but also aimed at understanding the situation of countries undergoing political transitions in the region.Drawing from his own experience transitioning from military leadership to democratic governance, President Bio highlighted the significance of such journeys in strengthening regional stability.Addressing regional security, President Bio expressed profound concern over the worsening insecurity in the Sahel, driven by the spread of terrorism and violent extremism. He underscored that such threats transcend national boundaries and called for a security cooperation framework between ECOWAS and AES to tackle insecurity more efficiently in West Africa.On the bilateral front, Sierra Leone and Burkina Faso committed to boosting trade and mutual investments, capitalizing on their respective advantages to deepen economic ties.Captain Ibrahim Traoré’s constructive engagement with the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority has demonstrated a shared vision for promoting peace, unity, and stability in the region. This visit marks a pivotal step in fostering closer collaboration between ECOWAS and AES countries, laying a solid foundation for enhanced cooperation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.