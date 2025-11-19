President Julius Maada Bio Leads UN Security Council Adoption of Resolution 2803, Paving Way for Lasting Peace

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio chairs the UN Security Council session that approved Resolution 2803, authorizing an International Stabilization Force for Gaza.

President Bio presides over the UNSC adoption of Resolution 2803, advancing Gaza peace efforts and international cooperation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, presiding over the United Nations Security Council, welcomed the adoption of Resolution 2803, describing it as a significant step toward ending the Gaza conflict and laying the groundwork for long term peace.Adopted on Monday, 17 November 2025, with 13 votes in favor and two abstentions—China and Russia—the resolution authorizes the deployment of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza and establishes a Transitional Board of Peace. The plan supports demilitarization, reconstruction, and a conditional pathway toward Palestinian statehood excluding Hamas, while explicitly rejecting forced displacement and any long-term Israeli reoccupation.Speaking shortly after the vote, President Bio said that Sierra Leone “fully supports” the U.S.-drafted resolution, calling it “the best path to end the violence and renew hope for a lasting peace.” He emphasized that the impartial security force and the apolitical governance body will be essential in “stabilizing Gaza, protecting civilians, and creating an environment in which meaningful peace can take root.”President Bio also commended President Trump for “spearheading this bold peace initiative,” and highlighted the diplomatic roles of Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, noting that their sustained mediation was crucial to achieving the ceasefire and recent hostage releases. “Without the tireless efforts of the mediators, together with our collective advocacy in the Security Council, the hard won ceasefire would not have been possible,” he said.He stressed the need for global unity behind the Council’s decision, urging Member States “to stand on the side of principles with pragmatism, for peace, security, and human dignity for the people of Gaza.”The visit to the United States comes immediately after an official visit to the Republic of Cyprus. During his visit to Cyprus, President Julius Maada Bio convinced European business leaders regarding the development of a national preventive medicine program in Sierra Leone, a program expected to save many lives. Additional understandings were also achieved concerning the development of the hospitality sector in Sierra Leone, a move projected to bring significant international tourism to the country in the coming years.Many business leaders and medical specialists from across Europe expressed their desire to join efforts to advance one of the world’s most modern preventive medicine systems in Sierra Leone. President Julius Maada Bio enlisted a very known businessman, Simon Snaty, to coordinate investors in the preventive medicine sector and partnered with the President of the Cyprus Association of Cardiologists and Physicians, Dr. Petros Agathangelou, to support the advancement of healthcare, tourism, and hospitality initiatives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.