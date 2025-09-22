Everspray™ Wins Prestigious SATA Award for Advancement in Formulation

Everspray Cans

Everspray™ wins SATA Award, recognized as a breakthrough alcohol-free aerosol tech set to disrupt a $50B+ global market.

This award shows innovation isn’t only from billion-dollar firms. It can start in a family-run Miami company disrupting a $50B+ market with science, health & sustainability.” — Marcelo Zelicovich, CEO of Doctor Aromas and inventor of Everspray™

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A breakthrough aerosol technology disrupts a $50B+ market with alcohol-free, sustainable innovation Everspray™ , the breakthrough spray technology invented by Marcelo Zelicovich, CEO of Miami-based Doctor Aromas , has been awarded the SATA Advancement in Formulation Award 2025, the highest honor granted by the Southern Aerosol Technical Association (SATA).In recent years, this award has been given to global leaders such as Procter & Gamble (2023) and Lysol-Reckitt (2024), underscoring its reputation as the aerosol industry’s most prestigious recognition.Launched in 2024, Everspray™ set a new standard in aerosol innovation, producing over ten times more scent-carrying microdroplets than leading competitors. Its advanced formulation delivers longer-lasting fragrance, with particles that remain suspended in the air without leaving any residue. Designed as a non-flammable, alcohol-free, and eco-friendly system, Everspray™ is fully compliant with California’s stringent VOC regulations.Backed by peer-reviewed research and strong early interest from global industry leaders, the technology quickly attracted attention for its licensing potential. Now, with the SATA Award in hand, Everspray™ has moved from a disruptive newcomer to an internationally validated game-changer, ready to transform not just home fragrance but also fine fragrance, cosmetics, haircare, and even medical applications.During the ceremony, SATA leadership praised Everspray™ as “an amazing product and a game-changer for our industry.”Why Everspray™ Matters+ Breakthrough formulation: 31-micron microdroplets that remain suspended in the air for hours without leaving residue.+ Regulatory leadership: Designed to replace HFCs and eliminate alcohol in fine fragrance.+ Proven consumer impact: Already powers Doctor Aromas’ Home Scent Spray, delivering cleaner, longer-lasting fragrance.+ Cross-industry potential: Positioned to disrupt a $50B+ global market (aerosols + fine fragrance), projected to exceed $135B by 2032.About Everspray™: Everspray™ is a patented micro-diffusion spray delivery system invented by Marcelo Zelicovich. By combining precision formulation with sustainable propellants, it sets a new benchmark for performance, safety, and versatility in the aerosol industry.About Doctor Aromas: Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with its dedicated R&D facility in Oakland Park, Doctor Aromas transforms the way people experience fragrance at home and in business. With a focus on health, sustainability, and innovation, the company has pioneered premium scenting solutions for over 15 years. Its Home Scent Spray, powered by Everspray™, brings luxury and well-being into everyday living.About SATA Innovation Awards: The Southern Aerosol Technical Association (SATA) Innovation Awards celebrate pioneers shaping the future of aerosols worldwide. Categories include Advancement in Formulation, Advancement in New Packaging, and Advancement in Regulatory Response and ESG Compliance.Press Contact: info@everspray.tech

