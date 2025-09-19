Kissimmee Claims Adjuster Found Guilty Of Wire Fraud Against His Employer After Jury Trial

Orlando, Florida – United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announces that a federal jury has found James Octavias Tobias Owens (34, Kissimmee) guilty of 10 counts of wire fraud. Owens faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 9, 2025. Owens was indicted on March 19, 2025.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, between March 2021 and February 2022, Owens defrauded his employer, a regional insurance company, out of more than $580,000. Owens, who worked as a claims adjuster at the company, would reopen claims files that had already been settled and paid out. He would upload “comparative estimates” that he created to the claim files to make it look like additional work had been done. Owens would then cause checks to be issued on the claims to a shell company that he controlled that was disguised as a construction and roofing company. After the checks were issued, Owens would cash the checks at Orlando-area ATMs. He then used the proceeds for his own personal benefit, including to purchase designer clothing, jewelry, hotel rooms, vehicle accessories, and other luxury items.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Chauncey A. Bratt and Special Assistant United States Attorney Bianca Bansal.