Brazilian National Charged with Illegal Reentry

BOSTON – A Brazilian national unlawfully residing in Fall River has been indicted by a federal grand jury for unlawfully reentering the United States after deportation.

Evaldo Ferreira Pinto, 51, was indicted on one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien. Pinto, who was arrested on Aug. 7, 2025, is currently in custody and will be arraigned in federal court in Boston at a later date.

According to the charging documents, Pinto was allegedly found in the United States on Aug. 7, 2025, after previously having been removed from the United States on or about May 31, 2019.

The charge of unlawful reentry of a deported alien provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The defendant is subject to deportation upon completion of any sentence imposed. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Patricia H. Hyde, Acting Field Office Director, Boston, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elianna J. Nuzum of the Criminal Division is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

