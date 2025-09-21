Burjdeal Joins FasterCapital Equitypilot Program to Accelerate UAE Classifieds Growth

BurjDeal BurjDeal

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BurjDeal , an innovative UAE-based classified platform, today announced a strategic partnership with global startup accelerator FasterCapital through its Equitypilot program. This collaboration aims to accelerate Burjdeal’s growth trajectory in the UAE’s burgeoning classifieds market by leveraging FasterCapital’s extensive resources, expertise, and global network. The partnership will enable Burjdeal to enhance its platform capabilities, scale user acquisition, and secure critical investment to capture the expanding $84 million classifieds advertising market in the UAE.Market Opportunity & Problem StatementThe UAE’s classifieds advertising market is poised for steady growth, with ad spending projected to reach US$84 million in 2024 and expected to grow to US$86.1 million by 2028. Despite this growth, existing platforms face challenges in delivering localized, secure, and user-friendly experiences tailored to the UAE’s diverse population. Burjdeal addresses these inefficiencies by offering a streamlined marketplace for real estate, electronics, fashion, and more, targeting affluent buyers, real estate agents, and small businesses seeking cost-effective visibility. The competitive landscape is dominated by players like Dubizzle, yet significant white space remains for innovative, customer-centric solutions.Startup Solution & DifferentiationBurjdeal’s platform stands out with its intuitive interface, robust listing management tools, and location-based search filters tailored specifically for the UAE market. Key features include secure in-platform messaging, featured listings for enhanced visibility, and a dedicated mobile app for on-the-go access. These elements collectively create a seamless buying and selling experience that addresses market pain points such as trust, convenience, and relevance. Founded by Emin Saqib, a technology veteran with over 12 years of experience, Burjdeal is already gaining traction through direct and organic traffic channels, demonstrating strong early user engagement and market validation.FasterCapital Partnership ValueThrough the Equitypilot program, Burjdeal gains access to FasterCapital’s global mentorship, capital-raising expertise, and technological resources. FasterCapital’s selective partnership criteria ensure that Burjdeal is among a portfolio of high-potential startups poised for success. The program will accelerate Burjdeal’s platform development, marketing outreach, and operational scaling, enabling the company to meet its $1 million funding target efficiently. This strategic collaboration positions Burjdeal to rapidly expand its market share and establish itself as a leading classifieds platform in the UAE.Executive QuotesHesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said:“Burjdeal exemplifies the kind of innovative, market-driven startup that fits perfectly within FasterCapital’s Equitypilot program. Their focus on delivering a localized, user-friendly classifieds platform addresses a clear market need in the UAE’s evolving digital economy. We are excited to support Burjdeal’s journey toward market leadership and to help unlock the significant growth potential in this sector.”Emin Saqib, Founder and CEO of Burjdeal, commented:“Our partnership with FasterCapital is a pivotal milestone for Burjdeal. With their strategic guidance and resources, we are well-positioned to accelerate platform enhancements and expand our user base across the UAE. We are committed to transforming how buyers and sellers connect, making transactions safer, faster, and more efficient. This collaboration validates our vision and strengthens our path to becoming the go-to classifieds platform in the region.”Growth Trajectory & Future PlansIn the coming months, BurjDeal plans to roll out advanced platform features, including enhanced AI-driven search filters and expanded mobile app functionality. The company will also intensify marketing efforts targeting key UAE demographics, including expatriates and small businesses. Burjdeal aims to complete its $1 million funding round by Q4 2024 to support these initiatives and scale operations. Long term, the startup envisions becoming the UAE’s dominant classifieds marketplace, driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value to users and advertisers alike.About BurjdealFounded by technology expert Emin Saqib, Burjdeal is a UAE-based classified platform dedicated to simplifying buying and selling across real estate, electronics, fashion, and more. With a focus on user experience, security, and localized search, Burjdeal empowers individuals, real estate agents, and small businesses to connect efficiently in the UAE’s dynamic market.About FasterCapitalFasterCapital is a global startup accelerator and venture capital firm specializing in early-stage technology companies. Through its Equitypilot program, FasterCapital provides startups with mentorship, capital, and technical resources designed to accelerate growth and market entry. With a proven track record of successful partnerships and investments, FasterCapital supports innovative ventures worldwide to scale and succeed.

