Former CEO who Stole Over $600,000 Sentenced to Prison

A former Chief Executive Officer of a telecommunications provider in the Northern District of Iowa, who stole over $600,000, was sentenced on September 18, 2025, to more than three years in federal prison.

Anthony James Lang, age 42, a resident of Jesup, Iowa, received the prison term after an April 9, 2025 guilty plea to one count of wire fraud.

From January 2017 through January 2023, Lang devised and executed a scheme to defraud his employer, a telecommunication and internet service provider. At the time of the scheme, Lang was the CEO of the company and had access to their books and accounts. Over a six-year time period, Lang stole over $600,000 from the company. At sentencing, Chief Judge C.J. Williams described Lang’s conduct as the product of greed and waste.

Lang was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Chief Judge C.J. Williams. Lang was sentenced to 38 months’ imprisonment. He was ordered to make $662,736.00 in restitution. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Lang was released on the bond previously set and is to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on a date yet to be set.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Nicole L. Nagin and investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Court file information at https://ecf.iand.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/login.pl.

The case file number is 2025-CR-2017.

