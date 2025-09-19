Senate Bill 1017 Printer's Number 1176
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - 30 calendar days.
(b) Rebutting presumption.--The presumption under subsection
(a) is rebuttable by a preponderance of the evidence.
§ 5704. Investigations, notice and related actions.
(a) Authorization.--A municipality or law enforcement agency
may investigate at-risk boats, derelict boats and abandoned
boats within the jurisdiction of the municipality or law
enforcement agency, in collaboration with the commission.
(b) Notice to commission.--If an investigation under
subsection (a) uncovers an at-risk boat, derelict boat or
abandoned boat, the municipality or law enforcement agency
shall, within seven calendar days of the discovery of the at-
risk boat, derelict boat or abandoned boat, notify the
commission of the following:
(1) The name and contact information of the municipality
or law enforcement agency that made the discovery.
(2) The location of the at-risk boat, derelict boat or
abandoned boat.
(3) The condition of the at-risk boat, derelict boat or
abandoned boat.
(4) Identifying information regarding the at-risk boat,
derelict boat or abandoned boat, including registration,
license, capacity plate and name of the owner, if known.
(c) Notice to owner.--
(1) Following notification under subsection (b), the
municipality or law enforcement agency shall, in
collaboration with the commission, make reasonable efforts to
notify the owner by certified mail, return receipt requested,
in person or by verifiable electronic means, such as publicly
accessible digital media, of the at-risk boat, derelict boat
