Senate Bill 1017 Printer's Number 1176

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - 30 calendar days.

(b) Rebutting presumption.--The presumption under subsection

(a) is rebuttable by a preponderance of the evidence.

§ 5704. Investigations, notice and related actions.

(a) Authorization.--A municipality or law enforcement agency

may investigate at-risk boats, derelict boats and abandoned

boats within the jurisdiction of the municipality or law

enforcement agency, in collaboration with the commission.

(b) Notice to commission.--If an investigation under

subsection (a) uncovers an at-risk boat, derelict boat or

abandoned boat, the municipality or law enforcement agency

shall, within seven calendar days of the discovery of the at-

risk boat, derelict boat or abandoned boat, notify the

commission of the following:

(1) The name and contact information of the municipality

or law enforcement agency that made the discovery.

(2) The location of the at-risk boat, derelict boat or

abandoned boat.

(3) The condition of the at-risk boat, derelict boat or

abandoned boat.

(4) Identifying information regarding the at-risk boat,

derelict boat or abandoned boat, including registration,

license, capacity plate and name of the owner, if known.

(c) Notice to owner.--

(1) Following notification under subsection (b), the

municipality or law enforcement agency shall, in

collaboration with the commission, make reasonable efforts to

notify the owner by certified mail, return receipt requested,

in person or by verifiable electronic means, such as publicly

accessible digital media, of the at-risk boat, derelict boat

20250SB1017PN1176 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30