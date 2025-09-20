CDC issues advisory on new Ebola outbreak in DRC 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sept. 18 issued a health advisory on a new outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. There are currently no suspected, probable or confirmed Ebola cases reported in the U.S. or outside of the DRC, the agency said. A risk of spread to the U.S. is currently considered low, according to the alert. The notice includes CDC recommendations for U.S. public health departments, clinical laboratories and health care workers about potential Ebola case identification, testing and biosafety considerations.

