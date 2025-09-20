Meet the Criminal Illegal Aliens Sanctuary Politicians Want Released From 26 Federal Plaza in New York City

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released information on the criminals being processed at 26 Federal Plaza in New York City on September 18, 2025 when agitators and sanctuary politicians obstructed law enforcement and demanded the release of all detainees who were in the facility.

Currently, there are only 16 detainees at the processing center—some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens—including MS-13 gang members and criminals convicted of illegal possession of a weapon, drug trafficking, and serial drunk drivers.

“Another day with more politicians pulling a stunt in attempt to get their 15 minutes of fame while endangering DHS personnel and detainees. Here are the facts: Brad Lander showed up to 26 Federal Plaza unannounced with agitators and media and proceeded to obstruct law enforcement and cause a scene. He yelled inside the building that he was ‘not leaving’ until detainees were ‘released.’ As a result of the chaos caused by Lander, Federal Protective Service called NYPD, and local police along with federal law enforcement arrested 71 agitators and sanctuary politicians including Brad Lander, two New York State Senators, and nine New York State Assembly Members,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “MS-13 Gang members, drug traffickers, serial drunk drivers, and an illegal alien convicted of possession of a weapon. These are the criminal illegal aliens these sanctuary politicians were fighting to be released back onto the streets of New York City. The men and women of ICE put their lives on the line every day to arrest violent criminal illegal aliens to protect and defend the lives of American citizens.”

Detainees currently being processed at 26 Federal Plaza, which Lander and activists were demanding be released into the public, include:

Vladimir Kuca—a criminal illegal alien from Albania—illegally entered the U.S. in 2023 and was released into the country under the Biden administration. He has been convicted of drug trafficking in Switzerland and was handed over to ICE by the FBI on September 18, 2025.

David Abrego Alvarado—a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador—who is a confirmed MS-13 gang member. He was first removed from the U.S. in 2017 and illegally returned in 2023 under the Biden administration and was paroled into the U.S. He has a DWI conviction.

Juan Hernandez Saravia—a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador—who is a confirmed MS-13 gang member. He has been convicted of three DUIs and has two additional convictions for possession of a weapon. He was previously removed in 2007 and re-entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and time.

Juan Enrique Pena Soriano—a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic—entered the U.S. at an unknown date and time. He was arrested by the DEA for possession of a controlled substance and turned over to ICE.

Asker Aslanovich Khutov—a criminal illegal alien from Russia—who illegally overstayed a B-2 tourist visa and has a final order of removal from an immigration judge. He has been convicted of criminal possession of stolen property.

Miguel Ramirez—a criminal illegal alien from Mexico—who illegally entered the U.S. at an unknown date and time. He has been charged with restricted consumption and was previously convicted for resisting arrest.

# # #