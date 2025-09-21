Balboa Bay Resort & Club Welcomes Tyler Hathaway as Club General Manager

Seasoned hospitality and private club leader, Tyler Hathaway joins Balboa Bay Club as their new Club General Manager

Hospitality and private club leader brings 15+ years of expertise to elevate experiences at Newport Beach’s landmark waterfront club.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balboa Bay Club, the iconic members-only club with the only waterfront resort in Newport Beach, has appointed veteran club and hospitality leader Tyler Hathaway as General Manager. In his new role, Tyler will be responsible for leading Balboa Bay Club’s committed team to further elevate member experiences in the club.

Hathaway joins Balboa Bay Club with more than 15 years of experience in hospitality and private club management, bringing a proven record of leadership, team development, and premier member service. Most recently, Hathaway served as General Manager of Aliso Viejo Country Club, where he was recognized for maximizing operations, strengthening member relations, and leading a cultural reset that fostered a collaborative and service-driven environment. Prior to his time at Aliso Viejo, Hathaway served as General Manager of Canterwood Golf & Country Club, where he successfully expanded member programming, launched multimillion-dollar facility enhancements, and consistently surpassed financial goals.

Throughout his career, Hathaway has held leadership roles across luxury resorts, restaurant groups, and private clubs—including Montage Laguna Beach and Bellevue Club & Hotel Bellevue—developing a diverse background that blends operational expertise with innovative member engagement strategies. He is known for building rapport with both employees and members, implementing effective training programs, and fostering workplace cultures defined by teamwork, ownership, and continual improvement.

“Tyler’s dedication to excellence and his ability to connect with people make him the ideal leader to guide Balboa Bay Club into its next chapter,” said Cindy Racco, Managing Director of Balboa Bay Resort & Club. “His experience in elevating member programming and creating thriving club cultures will be invaluable to our community.”

Hathaway shares that his leadership philosophy centers on collaboration and service: “The most special attribute of a club is the community built around providing exceptional and unique experiences. I am honored to join the legacy of Balboa Bay Club and look forward to working alongside our members and team to continue creating meaningful moments together.”

Hathaway holds certifications from the Court of Master Sommeliers (Level I Sommelier), the Cicerone Certification Program (Level I Certified Beer Server) and from HSMAI as a Certified Revenue Management Executive (CRME). He is also an active member of the Club Management Association of America (CMAA), Golden State Chapter, where he serves on the Student Development Committee.

About Balboa Bay Resort & Club

Since its opening in 1948, Balboa Bay Club has mastered the embodiment of timeless coastal elegance, nestled along the picturesque shores of Newport Beach. With its stunning waterfront location, luxurious amenities, and impeccable service, the “Host of the Coast” offers a social haven where members and guests have exclusive access to amenities as well as members-only events, promotions, and preferred pricing for food, drinks, shopping, and spa treatments. Balboa Bay Club is revered as a Newport Beach landmark and gathering place for residents, families and friends, located on fifteen pristine acres including a private marina and Members-only beach. Adjacent to the Club is Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach’s premier waterfront retreat offering stunning bay views and sunsets over Balboa Bay’s harbor, which opened to the public in 2003. This long-standing Forbes Four-Star and AAA Four-Diamond property features 159 luxurious guestrooms and suites, offering relaxed yet refined accommodations. The celebrated culinary program includes signature waterfront restaurant A+O Restaurant | Bar; Blend Café; and in-room dining. Wellness amenities include a fitness studio, year-round heated outdoor swimming pool and whirlpool with poolside cabanas, and access to the Club’s full-service Spa and DryBar Salon. Balboa Bay Resort & Club’s Recreation Concierge offers land and water sport rentals from the hotel and club’s private dock along with curated experiences and a robust Poolside Cabana program. Wedding and group offerings include the waterfront Lighthouse Room, Bayfront ceremony lawn and more, totaling nearly 32,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor function space. For more information, please visit www.balboabayresort.com and www.balboabayclub.com.

