PixelFree Studio to Market Significant Design-to-Code Patent Portfolio

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PixelFree Studio, Inc., a pioneering software development company, today announced its intention to market and sell its interests in a comprehensive patent portfolio comprising three foundational U.S. patents that cover revolutionary design-to-code automation technology. The patents (US 12,118,335; US 11,816,459; and US 10,331,423) protect groundbreaking innovations that enable direct conversion of graphical user interface designs into native computer code across multiple platforms, representing a significant breakthrough in software development methodology.Strategic Investment Banking Process InitiatedPixelFree Studio is currently in the process of engaging a major investment bank to market and maximize the value of its highly strategic patent portfolio. The company will explore all available options to monetize its intellectual property assets, including IP litigation against current infringers, direct licensing agreements with technology companies, and a potential sale of the entire company."These patents represent truly foundational technology in the rapidly evolving design-to-code space," noted company CEO, Philipp Geppert. "We are taking a comprehensive approach to value maximization through our upcoming investment banking process. Our analysis indicates significant overlap with existing commercial implementations across dozens of major technology companies, presenting substantial monetization opportunities that could include strategic partnerships, licensing revenue streams, or a complete sale of the company."The investment banking process is expected to commence in Q4 2025, with the selected bank providing comprehensive market analysis, valuation services, and strategic buyer identification to ensure maximum value realization for shareholders.Revolutionary Features and CapabilitiesThe patent portfolio protects several breakthrough capabilities that distinguish PixelFree Studio's technology from traditional development approaches:Automated Code Generation: The platform uses recursive template selection to generate native source code in multiple programming languages, including Swift, C#, Java, and JavaScript, automatically adapting output for specific target devices and screen sizes.Real-Time Data Integration: Unlike conventional design-to-code solutions, the patented system supports real-time data binding, enabling UI elements to connect directly to APIs and web services during the design phase.Cloud-Based Streaming: The technology enables cloud-based storage and streaming of UI components, allowing applications to receive updated interfaces at runtime without requiring rebuilding, repackaging, or redeployment through app stores.Cross-Platform Compatibility: A single design input can generate native code for Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux, and web platforms, dramatically reducing development time and ensuring consistency across environments.Collaborative Marketplace: The platform includes provisions for a collaborative marketplace where developers can share and monetize reusable UI components, creating an ecosystem of design assets.Market Validation and Award RecognitionPixelFree Studio has demonstrated exceptional market validation of its technology, having twice been awarded the prestigious EU Seal of Excellence, recognizing its industry-leading innovations in Design-to-Code technology, Accessibility solutions, and Sustainability practices. This prominent recognition from the European Union validates PixelFree Studio's technological leadership and commitment to responsible innovation in the software development sector.The design-to-code market represents a rapidly expanding sector within the broader software development industry. Current market analysis indicates the addressable market for design-to-code solutions is projected to grow from approximately $8.8 billion in 2025 to over $64 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate of 24%.Comprehensive Patent ProtectionThe three-patent portfolio provides comprehensive protection across multiple aspects of the design-to-code process:US Patent 12,118,335 (issued 2024, relating back to 2016) covers the complete UI platform ecosystem, including design file parsing, template selection, native code generation, data-aware components, and marketplace functionality.US Patent 11,816,459 (issued 2023, relating back to 2018) protects methods for generating, streaming, and deploying user interfaces across multiple platforms without requiring recompilation or redeployment of applications.US Patent 10,331,423 (issued 2019, relating back to 2017) covers fundamental approaches to decoupling user interfaces from application code, enabling dynamic UI updates through streaming technology.Industry Impact and Future OutlookThe patent portfolio positions PixelFree Studio at the forefront of a technological shift toward automated software development tools. Management has already identified more than two dozen companies it believes are infringing on its patents. This list includes Ali Baba, AWS, Google, Figma, Lovable, Microsoft, and numerous other household tech names, which could be the target of intellectual property litigation, strategic partnerships, licensing agreements, or an acquirer of PixelFree Studio outright.The technology's broad applicability extends beyond traditional web and mobile development, with potential applications in emerging areas such as IoT device interfaces, automotive software systems, and interactive media platforms.About PixelFree StudioPixelFree Studio is all about eliminating barriers, from its signature PixelFree Studio software, designed to democratize the internet by turning designs into code with one simple click, to its industry-leading NinjaScan.ai technology, fostering Accessibility and Sustainability. PixelFree Studio fosters inclusivity while affording designers, programmers, and companies to create next-generation front-end design limited solely by their imaginations.For more information about PixelFree Studio and its patent portfolio, contact the company directly.

