Governor Newsom announces appointments 9.19.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Anthony “Tony” Sertich, of Sacramento, has been appointed Executive Director of the California Housing Finance Agency. Sertich has been Assistant Deputy Director of Multifamily Lending in the Division of State Financial Assistance at the California Department of Housing and Community Development since 2023. He was Deputy Controller at the California State Controller’s Office from 2019 to 2022. Sertich held multiple positions at the California Housing Finance Agency from 2004 to 2023, including Director of Enterprise Risk Management and Compliance, Deputy Director of Multifamily Programs, Financing Risk Manager, Financing Officer, Financing Specialist, and Financing Associate. He was President of the California Housing Finance Agency Mortgage Corporation from 2017 to 2018. Sertich earned a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Political Science from University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $230,868. Sertich is registered with no party preference.

Hazel Miranda, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Policy Advisor to the President at the California Public Utilities Commission. Miranda has been Chief of Staff to the Chair at the California Air Resources Board since 2024. She was a Deputy Legislative Secretary in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2021 to 2023. Miranda was Legislative Director in the Office of Government Affairs at the California Public Utilities Commission from 2016 to 2021. She was an Advisor to Commissioner Andrew McAllister at the California Energy Commission from 2013 to 2016. She earned a Master of Public Affairs degree from Princeton University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations and Spanish Literature from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $201,432. Miranda is a Democrat.

Eraina Ortega, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Public Employment Relations Board. Ortega has been Director at the California Department of Human Resources since 2019. She was Inspector General at the California Department of Transportation from 2018 to 2019. Ortega was Chief Deputy Director of Policy at the California Department of Finance from 2013 to 2018. She was Senior Legislative Advocate at the California State Association of Counties from 2008 to 2013. Ortega was Legislative Advocate and Manager at the Judicial Council of California from 2001 to 2008. She was a Fiscal and Policy Analyst at the California Legislative Analyst’s Office from 1999 to 2001. Ortega earned a Master of Public Policy Degree from Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Irvine. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $186,271. Ortega is registered with no party preference.

Randall Chenworth, of Ontario, has been appointed to the California Apprenticeship Council. Chenworth has been Executive Director at the Airconditioning, Refrigeration and Mechanical Contractors Association of Southern California (ARCA/MCA) since 2024. He was Senior Director and Director of Education at the Mechanical Contractors Association of Metropolitan Washington from 2018 to 2024. Chenworth was Acquisitions Editor at Kendall Hunt Publishing Company from 2017 to 2018. He was an Account Executive at Centric Business Systems from 2016 to 2017. Chenworth was a Teacher at William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School from 2013 to 2016. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Towson University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Chenworth is registered with no party preference.

Jaime Lee, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Coastal Commission. Lee has been Chief Executive Officer of the Jamison Group since 2020, where she has held multiple roles since 2007, including Executive Vice President of Asset Management, Downtown Regional Manager, and President of California Market Center. She is an Independent Director of the James Campell Company, a Trustee at the University of Southern California, a board member of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games, and a board member of the California HOPE for Children Trust Account Program Board. Lee served as President of the Board of Harbor Commissioners at the Port of Los Angeles from 2018 to 2023, President and Commissioner of the Los Angeles City Employees Retirement System Board of Administration from 2014 to 2018, and has served as a California State Commissioner on the California Film Commission and the California Speech Language Pathology, Audiology, and Hearing Aid Dispensers Board. She earned a Juris Doctor degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Lee is a Democrat.

Dennis Alfieri, of Pasadena, has been reappointed to the California Horse Racing Board, where he has served since 2018. Alfieri has been Vice President of West Cost Planning and Management, Inc since 2025. Alfieri is a member of the Board of Directors of the Children’s Burn Foundation of Los Angeles, the Crown City Club, the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, the Knights of Malta Western Association, and an Auxiliary Member of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Alfieri is a Republican.