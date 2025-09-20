Fort Collins, CO – Mountain-n-Plains, one of the longest-standing property management companies Fort Collins landlords trust, today released insights on the student rental market to help property owners set more competitive pricing strategies.

According to student housing resource RentCollegePads, the average monthly rent for off-campus properties near Colorado State University is approximately $2,573 for 3–4 bedroom homes, with per-bedroom averages ranging from about $394 for a three-bedroom to $546 for a one-bedroom unit. Neighborhoods closest to CSU, such as University North and Martinez Park, consistently command the highest rates due to proximity and student demand.

Broader market trends also indicate stability. Apartment List reports that the median rent in Fort Collins is currently $1,625, reflecting only a slight 0.6% monthly decrease and a modest 0.4% dip year-over-year. This suggests that while the student market remains highly competitive, citywide rents have cooled slightly in 2025.

“Owners who want to stay competitive in Fort Collins’ student housing market need to understand the pricing benchmarks that shape demand,” said a spokesperson for Mountain-n-Plains. “By aligning rental rates with current trends, landlords can reduce vacancy risk while maximizing long-term returns.”

Helping Owners Navigate the Student Housing Market

Mountain-n-Plains has managed rental properties in Fort Collins since 1979, serving both private owners and tenant communities across Northern Colorado. Drawing on decades of experience, the firm provides:

Market-driven pricing recommendations based on verified student rental data.

based on verified student rental data. Full-service property management , including leasing, maintenance coordination, and tenant communication.

, including leasing, maintenance coordination, and tenant communication. Compliance support to help landlords stay aligned with Fort Collins rental regulations.

“What sets us apart among property management companies in Fort Collins is our ability to blend local market expertise with tailored management services,” added the Mountain-n-Plains spokesperson. “We help property owners make informed decisions based on reliable data, not guesswork.”

About Mountain-n-Plains

Founded in 1979, Mountain-n-Plains has built a reputation as one of the most trusted property management companies Fort Collins offers, serving residential, commercial, and association clients. With a focus on transparency, efficiency, and community knowledge, the company continues to support landlords and tenants throughout Northern Colorado.

For more information, visit www.mountain-n-plains.com.

https://thenewsfront.com/mountain-n-plains-highlights-data-on-fort-collins-student-rental-rates-to-guide-owner-pricing-strategy/

