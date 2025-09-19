Weekly Traffic Update: September 19, 2025

East side of 27th St. and Haskell Ave. intersection to close for improvements project

Beginning Monday, September 22, City contractors will close the east side of the 27th St. and Haskell Ave. intersection to perform work associated with the Haskell – 23rd St. to 28 Ter. Waterline Replacement project.

The City anticipates this closure to end Friday, October 3, pending weather or other delays.

Access to W 2nd St. from Michigan St. closed until Mid-October.

Beginning Monday, September 22, City contractors will close access to W 2nd St. to the west of Michigan St. Currently, W 2nd St. is closed to thru-traffic between McDonald Dr. and Michigan St. During this new phase, W 2nd St. will remain closed to thru-traffic. No local traffic will be impacted.

The City anticipates this closure to end mid-October, pending weather or other delays.

Multiple lane closures on Bob Billings Pkwy. between Wakarusa Dr. and Kasold Dr. for Bob Billings Pkwy. improvements project

Beginning Monday, September 22, contractors with AT&T will close the outside lanes of Bob Billings Pkwy. between Wakarusa Dr. to Kasold Dr. to relocate facilities for the Bob Billings Pkwy. improvements project. The lane closures will move as contractor progresses through the project.

This work is the first activity for the upcoming Bob Billings Pkwy. improvements project, which will begin construction in later 2025. Additional information about this project is coming soon.

The City anticipates this part of the work to be concluded by the beginning of November 2025, pending weather or other delays.

Southbound lane closure on Kasold Dr. for fiber project

Beginning Monday, September 22, contractors with Campus Communications will close the southbound outside lane of Kasold Dr. for a fiber installation project. The lane closure will start at Kasold Dr. and Clinton Pkwy. and will move south as contractor progresses through the project. This project spans from Clinton Pkwy. to 31st St.

The City anticipates this project to be concluded by the beginning of November, pending weather or other delays.

Fambrough Dr. (11th St.) to close between Maine St. and Illinois St. for KU Football Gamedays

This Saturday, September 20, Fambrough Dr. (11th St.) will close between Maine St. and Illinois St. to allow pedestrians and traffic to safely exit the KU Football Stadium for KU home games. This process will be repeated for all future KU Football Games this Fall.

The closure will begin five hours prior to kick-off (around noon) and will remain in place for 45 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

Dredging project on Kansas River to begin September 29

Beginning Monday, September 29, City contractors will begin a dredging project on the Kansas River near the Kaw Water Treatment Plant. This project will intermittently use excavators in the river to remove sediments around the water intakes for the water treatment plant before hauling them away.

During this project, the south parking lot and nearby sidewalk in Burcham Park will be closed to ensure the safety of visitors in the area. Burcham Park Trail will remain open over the course of this work.

The City anticipates this project to end November 2, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.gov