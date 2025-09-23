Christian Author D.L. Crager Helps Couples and Families Restore Hope, Intimacy, and Joy with Two Transformative Books

D.L. Crager

D.L. Crager helps couples build strong, lasting, and God-centered marriages that thrive through every stage of life.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian author D.L. Crager is offering readers a chance to transform their marriages, families, and personal lives through his two powerful books: Battle in the Bedroom: The Four Stages of Intimacy and Marriage and Is Your Life Out of Order. With candid insights and biblical guidance, Crager addresses the real struggles that often leave couples and individuals feeling frustrated, disconnected, or hopeless.

“Many marriages face dramatic challenges after children arrive,” says Crager. “Confusion, disappointment, and frustration can impact intimacy, leaving spouses feeling unfulfilled. Battle in the Bedroom reveals the four stages of intimacy and marriage, providing couples with practical strategies to bring hope, joy, and satisfaction back into their relationships.”

In Is Your Life Out of Order, Crager explores the reality that no relationship, or life, is perfect.

“Happiness is fleeting when it is chased through worldly means,” he says. “Every relationship has obstacles, yet with the right understanding, friction and frustration can become opportunities for growth. This book offers readers multiple ‘ah-ha’ moments that lead to insight, healing, and fulfillment.”

Together, Crager’s books equip readers with the tools to:

-- Understand the natural stages of marriage and intimacy.

-- Realign relationships with God’s intended order.

-- Transform feelings of hopelessness into joy and purpose.

-- Strengthen family bonds and promote lasting generational impact.

“In our world today, more than ever, marriages and the family structure have been silently attacked and dramatically disrupted into painful chaos. The only firm foundation of all relationships -God- has been thrown out and substituted for false worldly happiness that only leads to the quicksand of failure. There is a loving order in all things God created that we blindly rearrange to fulfill our selfish needs to find happiness, which ultimately is always fleeting and never caught,” Crager explains.

Readers Rave:

Is Your Life Out of Order? The book explains the five important relationships in life and emphasizes that when they fall out of a healthy order of priority, finding hope, joy, and contentment becomes difficult, if not impossible.

“Whether we admit it or not, we all have some part of our life that is “out of order.” This practical guide provides insight about how to align your priorities and focus your life on what matters most. It is an easy read and a valuable edition to your reading list.”

Battle in the Bedroom:

“After my wife and I read this book together we learned some new martial principals that completely changed our outlook on how we love one another. Our marriage is the best it has ever been. I would highly recommend this book to any married couple seeking biblical guidance on sex. This book will open the eyes of both spouses and help create a firm foundation in the bedroom leading to a healthier marriage outside the bedroom!”

Crager says, children learn by example, and when they witness their parents nurturing a strong, loving marriage, they gain a clear understanding of what a healthy, committed relationship looks like. This foundation helps guide them in their own future relationships, creating a lasting legacy of love and stability.

“My books are meant to serve as a guide for couples at every stage of marriage. So many people who have been married 20 to 25 years confess the difficulties of maintaining a strong, connected relationship at this point. Stage Four of marriage can often be the roughest, but when couples realign spiritually and emotionally in the earlier stages, they discover renewed intimacy, deeper understanding, and a joy that strengthens both their marriage and their family for years to come,” Crager concludes.

About D.L. Crager

D.L. Crager is an acclaimed Christian author of six books, celebrated for weaving biblical truths into compelling, suspenseful storytelling. His novels not only captivate readers with page-turning plots but also inspire spiritual reflection, growth, and a deeper understanding of God’s purpose in everyday life.

A successful businessman and respected church leader, Crager brings decades of personal and professional experience to his writing. Alongside his wife, Dr. Shelly Crager, an experienced educator and Christian leader, he draws on real-life challenges and triumphs to craft stories that are both engaging and spiritually meaningful.

D. L. Crager's four fiction faith-based adventure novels and his two nonfiction faith-based relationship books written with his wife, Dr. Shelly Crager, are available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and everywhere books are sold. To explore his full collection and purchase copies, visit https://www.dlcrager.com/books/

He is available for interviews and speaking engagements.

For more information about D.L. Crager, click here: https://www.dlcrager.com/

