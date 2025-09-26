iPhone 17 Launch Triggers Record Trade-Ins as iPhone 16 Retains Unprecedented Value

iPhones Wholesale HK Refurbished Stock Logo

New market data highlights a shift in smartphone depreciation trends, with HK Refurbished Stock observing historic demand for renewed iPhone 16 units.

This double effect—record residual value for iPhone 16 and massive trade-in volumes sparked by iPhone 17—is reshaping the refurbished smartphone market in real time” — HK Refurbished Stock - Y. Gomez

UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The launch of Apple’s iPhone 17 is not only driving global sales but also redefining dynamics in the secondary smartphone market. According to recent data compiled by Hong Kong-based electronics trading company HK Refurbished Stock, the iPhone 16 is maintaining residual values at historically high levels, reshaping how wholesalers and retailers manage refurbished device supply.Market Dynamics in TransitionWhile new iPhone releases typically cause a sharp price drop in earlier models, 2025 marks a clear departure from this pattern. Industry monitoring shows that the iPhone 16 retains over 62% of its original value twelve months after launch, outperforming previous generations and key Android competitors.Concurrently, trade-in activity linked to the iPhone 17 release has increased by approximately 50%, expanding supply for the refurbished market but also tightening availability of top-grade units as consumer demand accelerates.“These developments suggest a structural change in the refurbished smartphone cycle,” said Y. Gomez, Sales Manager at HK Refurbished Stock. “Longer hardware lifespans and improved iOS support are extending device relevance, which keeps resale prices high and inventories under pressure.”Broader Implications for the Circular EconomyIndustry analysts note that the persistence of iPhone 16 resale value reinforces consumer confidence in refurbished devices, supporting broader sustainability goals in Europe and other regions. Each refurbished iPhone can prevent the extraction of more than 150 kilograms of raw materials, contributing to reduced environmental impact across global supply chains.The shift also highlights Hong Kong’s ongoing role as a logistical and trading hub for renewed electronics. With established refurbishment infrastructure in nearby Shenzhen, the region continues to play a central role in connecting global wholesalers with consistent supply channels.About HK Refurbished StockFounded in 2016, HK Refurbished Stock is a Hong Kong-based trading company specializing in the wholesale distribution of renewed Apple and Samsung smartphones. The company monitors market data to identify emerging trends in global refurbished device supply and pricing.

