iPhone 17 Launch Triggers Record Trade-Ins as iPhone 16 Retains Unprecedented Value
New market data highlights a shift in smartphone depreciation trends, with HK Refurbished Stock observing historic demand for renewed iPhone 16 units.
Market Dynamics in Transition
While new iPhone releases typically cause a sharp price drop in earlier models, 2025 marks a clear departure from this pattern. Industry monitoring shows that the iPhone 16 retains over 62% of its original value twelve months after launch, outperforming previous generations and key Android competitors.
Concurrently, trade-in activity linked to the iPhone 17 release has increased by approximately 50%, expanding supply for the refurbished market but also tightening availability of top-grade units as consumer demand accelerates.
“These developments suggest a structural change in the refurbished smartphone cycle,” said Y. Gomez, Sales Manager at HK Refurbished Stock. “Longer hardware lifespans and improved iOS support are extending device relevance, which keeps resale prices high and inventories under pressure.”
Broader Implications for the Circular Economy
Industry analysts note that the persistence of iPhone 16 resale value reinforces consumer confidence in refurbished devices, supporting broader sustainability goals in Europe and other regions. Each refurbished iPhone can prevent the extraction of more than 150 kilograms of raw materials, contributing to reduced environmental impact across global supply chains.
The shift also highlights Hong Kong’s ongoing role as a logistical and trading hub for renewed electronics. With established refurbishment infrastructure in nearby Shenzhen, the region continues to play a central role in connecting global wholesalers with consistent supply channels.
About HK Refurbished Stock
Founded in 2016, HK Refurbished Stock is a Hong Kong-based trading company specializing in the wholesale distribution of renewed Apple and Samsung smartphones. The company monitors market data to identify emerging trends in global refurbished device supply and pricing.
Y. Gomez
HK Refurbished Stock
+852 5982 1536
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Wholesale iPhones & Samsung at CBM Expo 2025 | A+++ Refurbished iPhones
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.