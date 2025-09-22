Amber Gilmore Honors Her Liberty Hill Roots with Historic Charleston SC Billboard

Amber Gilmore, founder of Creative Nurturing, stands proudly in front of her new Charleston billboard promoting her elite newborn and sleep care services

Great-great-granddaughter of Liberty Hill founder Ishmael Grant pays tribute with powerful installation

This billboard honors my family’s roots in Liberty Hill while showing how Creative Nurturing supports families today.” — Amber Gilmore, Founder of Creative Nurturing

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amber Gilmore Honors Her Liberty Hill Roots with Historic Charleston BillboardGreat-great-granddaughter of Liberty Hill founder Ishmael Grant pays tribute with powerful installationA vibrant new billboard at the corner of Abraham Avenue and East Montague Avenue is more than a public announcement, it’s a deeply personal tribute to family, legacy, and the enduring spirit of Liberty Hill.Amber Gilmore, a Charleston native and nationally recognized newborn care specialist and children’s book author, unveiled the billboard this week in honor of her great-great-grandfather Ishmael Grant, one of the original founders of Liberty Hill, Charleston’s oldest African American neighborhood.“This is personal,” Amber said. “Liberty Hill was built by my family generations ago. Having my name stand here now means that the world sees what our ancestors created, and that their legacy continues.”The billboard stands at the corner of Abraham Avenue and East Montague Avenue, just steps from Royal Missionary Baptist Church, a present-day anchor in the Liberty Hill community, and directly across from Bonds Wilson Avenue (formerly Nelson Street), where generations of Grant family members still reside.For Amber, whose parents, Eugenia Grant and James Gilmore, are both deceased, the unveiling was an emotional milestone.“I dedicate this to my parents, who always believed in me, and to my living aunts, uncles and cousins who proudly carry the Grant name,” she said. “I also honor my Gilmore family, whose strength and values are deeply rooted in Charleston’s history as well. This isn’t just about me, it’s about everyone in Liberty Hill who’s ever felt unseen. Our story still matters.”Family members and longtime residents who saw the billboard described it as “moving,” “powerful,” and “a needed reminder that our history lives on.”Amber hopes the billboard inspires and honors Liberty Hill’s enduring legacy while reflecting how that same spirit of excellence lives on in her work, offering families a concierge-level standard of newborn and sleep support.About Amber GilmoreAmber is the founder of Creative Nurturing , a nationally respected newborn care and infant sleep consulting practice. Although she was born in Charleston, SC and raised in Atlanta, GA after the age of four, she has returned to Liberty Hill throughout her life, carrying a deep connection to her roots. This tribute marks a full-circle moment in honoring her family’s legacy. Amber is also a published children’s book author and an advocate for postpartum families, using holistic approaches that integrate sleep conditioning, temperament-based strategies, evidence-based data and emotional wellness. She proudly represents a new generation of Grant family leaders who honor legacy through bold visibility, compassionate care, and cultural pride.📱 844-8-NURTURE📧 Hello@creativenurturing.com

