HIP Video Promo Presents: Staunch Moderates releases new music video "Bigfoot's Football Live"

DJ Staunch and Crew Blend Football Bravado with Rap Cadences in Tongue-in-Cheek Anthem

ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspen-born cultural collective Staunch Moderates has never been content to stay in one lane. Founded by Greg Simmons and Bo Persiko, the movement began as a grassroots initiative to bridge America’s political rift. Over time, it has evolved into a cultural force—expanding into music, film, live performance, and even sports—while remaining true to its mission of promoting civil discourse. With their mascot DJ Staunch and a crew of collaborators, the group has developed a reputation for weaving satire, social commentary, and genre-bending hip-hop into something bigger than entertainment: a platform for conversation and creativity.

Their three albums, The First Realm, Mission Peace, & 2023, offer a clear window into the movement’s ethos. The First Realm chronicled the turbulence of the 2020 election and pandemic year, a narrative often likened to a “current-day Hamilton.” Its follow-up, Mission Peace, widened the arc, spotlighting the pursuit of unity, love, and even the dream of a professional football expansion team. Together, the records 2023 and Staunch Moderates Experience Live, which features the newest single "Bigfoot's Football Live," reveal the Moderates’ distinctive approach to pairing reflection with playful spectacle.

Their latest track, “Bigfoot's Football Live,” carries that ethos onto the field. Featuring rappers Kyle Knight and Casanova Ace alongside DJ Staunch, the song plays like a sports anthem filtered through hip-hop. Lyrics celebrate touchdowns, Super Bowl dreams, and the swagger of a team destined to “run over competition,” all with tongue in cheek. “The energy of football, the rhythm of hip-hop, and the voice of our mascot all collide here,” notes Simmons. By blending football bravado with rap cadences, the Moderates turn the imagined franchise of “The Bigfoots” into an infectious rallying cry that both entertains and unites.

The video amplifies the track’s spectacle, capturing the roar of the crowd, the performers’ charisma, and DJ Staunch’s larger-than-life presence. Cheerleaders, sideline antics, and the mascot’s oversized personality create the feel of a halftime extravaganza spliced with a hip-hop concert. Each moment underscores the Moderates’ flair for crossing boundaries, fusing parody with genuine celebration. The result is a fast-moving, visually charged reminder of how the group thrives at the crossroads of music, sports, and cultural commentary.

With “Bigfoot's Football Live,” Staunch Moderates once again prove their creativity shines brightest in unexpected intersections. Fans can expect more projects in the months ahead as the group continues pushing forward across music, film, and performance. For now, the invitation is simple: press play, join the movement, and get in the game.

More Staunch Moderates at HIP Video Promo

More Staunch Moderates on their website

More Staunch Moderates on Instagram



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.