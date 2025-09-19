PlayTV.ai Launches New Feature to Translate YouTube, Facebook Shorts, and TikTok Videos

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlayTV.ai, a leading video translation platform, has announced the launch of a new feature that will allow users to translate YouTube, Facebook Shorts, and TikTok videos in real-time. This groundbreaking feature will revolutionize the way people consume and share videos on social media, breaking down language barriers and promoting global connectivity.

With the rise of social media platforms, video content has become a dominant form of communication. However, language barriers often limit the reach and impact of these videos. PlayTV.ai's new feature aims to bridge this gap by providing instant translations for videos in over 100 languages. This will not only enhance the viewing experience for users but also open up new opportunities for content creators to reach a wider audience.

The new feature utilizes advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to accurately translate videos in real-time. This means that users can watch videos in their preferred language without any delay or interruption. The translations are also customizable, allowing users to choose from various accents and dialects to suit their preferences.

"We are thrilled to launch this new feature that will make videos more accessible and inclusive for everyone," said Simon Wilby, CEO of PlayTV.ai. "Our goal is to break down language barriers and promote cultural exchange through the power of video. We believe this feature will not only benefit individuals but also businesses and organizations looking to expand their global reach."

The new feature is now available for all PlayTV.ai users and can be accessed through the platform's website or mobile app. With this latest development, PlayTV.ai continues to solidify its position as a leader in the video translation industry, providing innovative solutions to bridge the gap between languages and cultures.

With PlayTV.ai, users can watch their favorite creators instantly in 50+ languages, powered by cutting-edge voice-matching AI and perfect audio synchronization. Unlike traditional subtitles or delayed dubbing, PlayTV.ai delivers translations in real time, preserving the original tone, style, and personality of the speaker.

“We’re not just translating words—we’re making voices truly global,” said Simon Wilby, inventor and founder of PlayTV.ai. “This feature transforms social media into a borderless experience, allowing any creator to reach billions of potential viewers.”

For audiences, this means instant access to viral content, podcasts, and shows worldwide. For creators, it unlocks unprecedented reach and monetization opportunities by expanding their audience beyond language boundaries.

PlayTV.Ai , powered by advanced AI translation technology, you can now watch your favorite PlayTV shows live and Youtube.com instantly translated into over 100 languages in real time. This revolutionary feature breaks down language barriers, making it easier than ever for audiences around the world to enjoy the latest episodes, storylines, and cultural moments as they happen, without delay, for $2.99 per month, unlimited At the core of PlayTV + YouTube is the seamless integration of live PlayTV channels with PlayTV's extensive on-demand library, providing a comprehensive entertainment solution. Whether you're tuning in to a live broadcast of a new episode or catching up on a classic series from the on-demand catalog, you can experience every moment in your preferred language, thanks to real-time AI-driven translation, including both dubbed audio and dynamic subtitles. This cutting-edge technology ensures natural, context-aware translations that enhance comprehension without sacrificing the integrity of the original performance. Beyond TV shows and movies, PlayTV+YouTube offers an all-inclusive viewing experience with access to a wide variety of live content, including sports, breaking news, music events, talk shows, reality TV, and more.

