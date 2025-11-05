bitMachina Expands Québec Presence with New Bitcoin Counter in Saint-Laurent

bitMachina expands its Québec network with a new Bitcoin Counter in Saint-Laurent. Buy BTC, LTC, ETH, and BCH with cash at Joetech Électroniques.

SAINT-LAURENT, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bitMachina, a Canadian company dedicated to simplifying cryptocurrency transactions, today announced the opening of a new Bitcoin Counter in Saint-Laurent. This new location, hosted at Joetech Électroniques at 207 Boulevard Cote Vertu Ouest, further expands bitMachina's network of accessible crypto points of sale across Québec.

bitMachina was founded on the principle of making cryptocurrency accessible to everyone. By providing physical access points like ATMs and in-store counters, the company offers a familiar and trustworthy alternative to complex online exchanges. This hands-on approach is designed to assist both seasoned crypto users and newcomers who prefer the security of face-to-face transactions.

The new counter at Joetech Électroniques reinforces bitMachina’s commitment to the Québec market, making it even more convenient for residents in the Saint-Laurent area to purchase popular cryptocurrencies. Customers can easily buy Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Ethereum (ETH) using Canadian cash, with a process as simple as any traditional retail transaction.

"Québec is a vital market for us, and we are excited to strengthen our presence here by partnering with a respected local business like Joetech Électroniques," Christophe Désormeaux, CEO of bitMachina. "Our goal is to provide Canadians with a reliable and straightforward way to access the digital economy. This new counter in Saint-Laurent helps us better serve the community and continue our growth in the province."

Details of the new bitMachina Bitcoin Counter are as follows:

Location: Joetech Électroniques, 207 Boulevard Cote Vertu Ouest, Saint-Laurent, QC, H4N 0A4

Services: Buy Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Ethereum (ETH) with cash.

Transaction Limits: $995 per day. Verified users can transact up to $4,995 per day.

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

bitMachina is committed to providing a transparent and user-friendly experience, with clear fee structures and dedicated customer support for anyone needing assistance.

About bitMachina

bitMachina is a Canadian company focused on making it easy and accessible for people to buy and sell cryptocurrency. Through a network of Bitcoin ATMs and in-person Bitcoin Counters located in Ontario and Québec, bitMachina provides a straightforward, secure, and familiar way for customers to exchange Canadian dollars for digital currencies. By combining digital currency services with a physical presence, the company builds trust and simplifies the crypto experience for all Canadians.

Contact

For more information about the new location or for assistance with transactions, please contact: bitMachina Customer Support Email: info@bitmachina.ca Phone: 343-308-6313 Website: https://bitmachina.ca

