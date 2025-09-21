Gladiator Pest Control Hosts Fall Festival to Support Salt and Light Academy’s Expansion

Hallway inside Salt and Light Academy where new classrooms will be built to accommodate the school’s recent growth. A classroom at Salt and Light Academy, where students receive tuition-free, faith-based education supported by the community. One of the new classrooms being prepared at Salt and Light Academy to support the school’s expansion into seventh and eighth grades.

Community festival raises funds for new classrooms and teacher salaries at Salt and Light Academy, with 50% donation match.

At Gladiator Pest Control, we believe serving the community means more than pest control—it’s about helping families and children grow in faith, education, and opportunity.” — William Mcalister- CEO

SMITHFIELD KY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gladiator Pest Control is proud to announce the upcoming Fall Fundraising Festival in support of Salt and Light Academy, a tuition-free, private Christian-based school that continues to make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families in the community.This year marks a significant milestone for Salt and Light Academy , as the school expanded its curriculum to include both seventh and eighth grades. With this growth comes the exciting challenge of completing new classrooms and providing salaries for dedicated teachers who play a vital role in shaping students’ academic and spiritual journeys. The festival is being organized with the purpose of meeting these needs, ensuring the Academy can continue offering an excellent Christ-centered education without the burden of tuition for families.In addition to funds raised through the festival, Gladiator Pest Control has pledged to match 50% of donations made to Salt and Light Academy. To ensure this match is applied, donors are encouraged to reach out directly to Gladiator Pest Control after making their contribution. By providing your contact information, Gladiator will verify the donation with the church and contribute an additional 50% to maximize the impact of your gift.For those who prefer, donations can also be made directly to Salt and Light Academy through the church. However, to unlock Gladiator Pest Control’s matching contribution, it is essential that donors notify Gladiator of their donation and share their contact information. This step ensures that every eligible dollar given will be matched and magnified for the benefit of the Academy.The event itself promises to bring the community together in a spirit of joy and generosity. Guests will enjoy a lively atmosphere filled with family-friendly entertainment, games, food, and music—all while contributing to a cause that invests in the future of children. Families, churches, and local businesses are invited to participate, knowing that their attendance and support will make a lasting difference.Gladiator Pest Control has always seen itself as more than just a service provider. As a local business, the company firmly believes that its success is tied to the strength of the community it serves. Supporting Gladiator Pest Control means supporting a business that reinvests in local families, schools, and faith-based organizations. Through this matching initiative, Gladiator is inviting the community to partner not only in keeping homes and businesses safe but also in shaping a brighter future for the next generation.Salt and Light Academy has remained committed to keeping education tuition-free so that all children, regardless of their family’s financial situation, have access to a strong faith-based education. With the help of the community, this fundraising festival—combined with Gladiator Pest Control’s matching contribution—will strengthen that commitment and provide the resources needed to continue growing.By attending the Fall Fundraising Festival, donating to the cause, or reaching out to Gladiator Pest Control to confirm your contribution for the match, community members can play an active role in expanding opportunities for local children. Together, we can ensure that Salt and Light Academy continues to flourish, preparing students not only for academic success but also for lives rooted in faith, character, and service.

Gladiator Pest Control In Smithfield KY

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.