The Nest Announces Fall Season with Goldfish in September and Reimagined Magic-Theater Hybrid Trap Doors in October

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nest, a nonprofit arts hub in Beverly Hills dedicated to accessible, inclusive theater, has unveiled updates to its 2025 season. Following September’s production of Goldfish by John Kolvenbach, The Nest will stage Trap Doors (formerly Magic Man)—a groundbreaking fusion of world-class illusion and intimate storytelling, running October 10–31.Reimagined with the expertise of world-renowned magic consultant Daniel Garcia (credits include David Blaine, David Copperfield, Neil Patrick Harris), Trap Doors blends Garcia’s innovations with the vulnerable and compelling performance of creator-performer Will Coile, delivering a rare union of breathtaking magic and moving theater.“Artists need more than gigs—they need a home, a place to grow and take creative risks,” said Amanda Bird, Founder and Artistic Director of The Nest. “The Nest was created as a way to break down barriers in LA’s theater community and ignite collective possibility through accessible productions, training, and outreach.”Fall 2025 Productions at The NestGoldfish – September 5–28, 2025Directed by Amanda Bird, this poignant play explores freedom, resilience, and connection through the intersecting lives of Albert, Lucy, and Margaret, each grappling with family, responsibility, and escape.📍 Noisy Nest Play Space – 148 S Doheny Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90211🎟 Tickets + press requests: TheNestLA.org/goldfishTrap Doors – October 10–31, 2025An intimate journey through the mind of a lost boy searching for himself, Trap Doors transforms the theater into a world of illusions and memories. With Daniel Garcia’s groundbreaking magic layered into Coile’s vulnerable narrative, the result is a rare experience where spectacle meets soul.📍 Noisy Nest Play Space – 148 S Doheny Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90211🎟 Tickets + press requests: TheNestLA.org/trapdoorsMore About The NestFounded in 2012 from the intimate play-reading circle “Noisy Nest,” The Nest has grown into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization dedicated to building a creative home for artists of all backgrounds, abilities, and stages of career. Through accessible productions, affordable acting classes, and outreach programs for elderly and disabled communities, The Nest fosters artistry, connection, and belonging in Los Angeles.Regular programming includes:The Play Readers – a free monthly community play-reading series with wine and discussion.Open Stage & Comedy Speakeasy – performance platforms for poets, musicians, storytellers, and comedians.The Study – ongoing acting classes led by Amanda Bird, trained at the Uta Hagen Institute.Community Outreach – performances and education at the Motion Picture Television Fund campus in Calabasas and the Therapeutic Living Center for the Blind and Disabled in Reseda.Interviews available:Amanda Bird – Founder & Artistic Director, expert in disability inclusion and community artsWill Coile – Creator/Performer of Trap DoorsLynne Mannino – Producer, available on The Nest’s nonprofit growth and outreachFollow The Nest: TheNestLA.org | IG: @Noisy_Nest

