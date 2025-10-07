BrickTech Publishes Article on the Importance of Phishing Simulations for Cybersecurity Awareness

Phishing simulations help employees recognize and respond to cyber threats.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrickTech, a leading provider of managed IT services in Central Florida, has published a new article titled The Growing Importance of Phishing Simulations for Cyber Awareness. The article explains how phishing simulations help businesses strengthen their cybersecurity posture by training employees to recognize and respond to cyber threats effectively.

"Phishing attacks remain one of the biggest cybersecurity risks for small businesses," said Mike Jenkins, President of BrickTech. "Our latest article highlights how phishing simulations provide hands-on training that helps employees spot threats before they become security incidents."

The article explores key benefits of phishing simulations, including:

•Employee Education: Teaching staff how to identify and avoid phishing scams.

•Vulnerability Assessment: Identifying which employees or departments are most susceptible to attacks.

•Security Reinforcement: Strengthening company-wide adherence to cybersecurity best practices.

•Faster Response Times: Helping teams react quickly and effectively when threats arise.

"Building a culture of cybersecurity awareness is one of the most effective ways to prevent breaches," Jenkins added. "Phishing simulations provide businesses with a proactive way to reduce risk and improve response readiness."

