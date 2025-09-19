Army Veteran and Country Songwriter Chris Nelson Wins National Songwriting Contest

Chris Nelson Music

American Songwriter Magazine honors Chris Nelson’s “How Forever Sounds” in its Heart Toppers Annual Contest

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Army veteran and country songwriter Chris Nelson, founder of InkStringer LLC, has won the American Songwriter Magazine Heart Toppers Annual Contest with his original song, “How Forever Sounds.” The magazine will publish a featured article on Chris in its upcoming issue, including a full interview and photo spotlight.Chris’s path to national recognition has been anything but ordinary. A North Georgia native raised on legends like Charley Pride, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and Johnny Cash, he began writing songs as a teenager but chose to serve in the U.S. Army at seventeen, setting aside his musical dreams. Years later, after the passing of his father, songwriting called him back with a new sense of purpose.“I wrote a tribute song for him and released it,” Chris said. “The way it resonated with people who had lost a loved one was overwhelming. The support gave me the drive to keep writing, but what truly pushed me forward was my wife’s belief in me. She told me my songs belonged on the radio—and that was the spark that turned this from a passion into a purpose.”A Song About Lasting LoveChris’s winning entry, “How Forever Sounds,” celebrates enduring love—the kind built day by day over a lifetime. “It’s not always easy, it’s not always pretty, but it’s always worth it,” Chris explained. “Forever isn’t just a promise—it’s something you can hear in the way people live and love every day.”Influences and InspirationAs both a veteran and songwriter, Chris combines discipline with storytelling. He cites Don Schlitz and Ashley Gorley as two of his greatest influences. “Schlitz can take something as simple as a conversation and turn it into a timeless story,” Chris said. “And Gorley’s modern, conversational style proves great songwriting is equal parts heart, craft, and adaptability.”What’s NextChris’s career is accelerating quickly. Rising country star Megan Knight—who has opened for Jelly Roll, Ella Langley, Chris Janson, and Zach Top—will soon release his song “Let It Ring.”On September 25th, Chris will release a single of his own, “ Behind That Badge ,” co-written with Justin Morgan. The track is a heartfelt tribute to law enforcement officers who risk everything to keep communities safe.Beyond his own releases, Chris offers Master Unreleased Cuts at www.inkstringer.com—a platform where country artists can access demos and fully produced, radio-ready songs available for recording and release. The site also features updates on his projects and catalog, serving as a hub for both fans and industry professionals.Recognition of CraftWinning the Heart Toppers contest places Chris among a select group of writers recognized by American Songwriter, a magazine that has championed the craft for over four decades. For him, the award represents more than a career milestone—it validates the path he chose to return to.“Songwriting has gone from being a dream I set aside to the purpose I live every day,” Chris reflected. “To have my work recognized like this is an incredible honor, and it makes me even more excited about what’s ahead.”________________________________________About Chris NelsonChris Nelson is an Army veteran, songwriter, and founder of InkStringer LLC. A North Georgia native, he writes authentic, story-driven country music influenced by both classic legends and modern hitmakers. His catalog includes both personal releases and Master Unreleased Cuts available for artists at www.inkstringer.com About American SongwriterFounded in 1984, American Songwriter is a national magazine dedicated to the craft of songwriting, featuring interviews, contests, and resources for songwriters at every level.

