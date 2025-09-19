Dr. James Thompson is Proud to Present his book 'FEARLESS Wellness'

A Practical Guide to Lasting Health and Vitality

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than three decades of helping patients breathe easier as a specialist in allergy, asthma, and immunology, Dr. James Thompson is now helping readers live better, longer, and more purpose-driven lives with the release of his new book, FEARLESS Wellness : Transform Your Life One Step at a Time.Drawing from his extensive medical career and certification as an integrative nutrition health coach, Dr. Thompson introduces the FEARLESS model an acronym for Food, Exercise, Avoiding toxins, Restorative sleep, Lessening stress, Engaging the mind, Social energy, and Spiritual connectivity. Each chapter blends humor, evidence-based science, and actionable steps to help readers make meaningful, sustainable changes toward better health.“Most chronic diseases that shorten and diminish our lives stem from a combination of poor nutrition, inactivity, toxic exposures, sleep deprivation, unmanaged stress, and disconnection,” says Dr. Thompson. “FEARLESS Wellness is my way of equipping people with the knowledge and tools to address all of these factors not just one.”More than just a health manual, FEARLESS Wellness is an empowering roadmap for anyone feeling overwhelmed by conflicting wellness advice or stuck in unhealthy habits. Whether readers are looking to adopt a plant-based lifestyle, improve their sleep, or reconnect socially and spiritually, this guide meets them where they are and walks with them step-by-step toward transformation.A graduate of Washington University School of Medicine, Dr. Thompson completed his residency at the University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics, serving an additional year as chief resident. He later pursued specialty training at Washington University Medical Center and spent 34 years in a Chicago-based group practice. Now, as Medical Director of the Healthy Living With a Vision Foundation, he focuses on promoting wellness and healthy living beyond the traditional clinic walls.Dr. Thompson’s first publication , The AFP Guide to Diagnosis and Treatment of Allergic Rhinitis (2003), was co-authored with Michael Blaise, MD, and Maria Bavishi, MA. His latest work, however, reflects a deeply personal mission closing the nutrition education gap among medical professionals and empowering the public to take ownership of their well-being.At the heart of FEARLESS Wellness is the message that lasting change starts small. Readers will learn how the power of daily, incremental actions rather than overwhelming overhauls can transform their health. Dr. Thompson emphasizes that thriving goes far beyond food and exercise; it also means engaging the mind, fostering relationships, reducing stress, and nurturing spiritual well-being.“This book is about progress, not perfection,” Dr. Thompson says. “Your journey to wellness can begin today with your next meal, your next walk, your next deep breath.James Thompson, MD is a retired physician, certified integrative nutrition health coach, and Medical Director of the Healthy Living With a Vision Foundation. With over three decades of medical practice and a passion for preventive health, Dr. Thompson is committed to helping individuals create a longer health span and lifespan improving well-being not just for themselves, but for animals and the planet as well.

Global Book Network - James Thompson, MD, author of FEARLESS Wellness

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.