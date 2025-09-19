InGenius Prep Expands Access to Exclusive Internship Opportunities for High School and College Students

By offering guaranteed placements across industries worldwide, the program helps students build stronger applications for top colleges.

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InGenius Prep College Admissions Counseling, the world’s premier college admissions counseling firm, is spotlighting its Internship Program, designed to give high school and college students access to real-world work experience at reputable companies and startups. By offering guaranteed placements across industries worldwide, the program helps students build stronger applications for top colleges, graduate schools, and future career opportunities.

Why Internships Matter for Admissions and Career Success

Top colleges receive thousands of applications from students with near-perfect GPAs and test scores. What often sets admitted students apart are their extracurricular experiences—particularly those that demonstrate maturity, initiative, and professional skills. InGenius Prep internships give students an advantage in the admissions process by adding meaningful work experience, letters of recommendation, and exposure to industries of interest.

The InGenius Internship Program

With a network of more than 2,200 corporate partners in over 20 industries and across 30 cities worldwide, InGenius Prep provides unmatched access to internships in fields including:

Consulting and Finance

Engineering and Technology

Artificial Intelligence and Data Analysis

Marketing, Media, and Public Relations

Health, Medicine, and Policy

Law, Real Estate, and Design

How it works:

Company Matching – Students complete an intake form and interview to identify interests and career goals.

Secure an Offer – Internship placement details, including industry, role, and timing, are shared within days.

Begin the Internship – Students gain hands-on experience under professional mentorship.

Achieve Results – Interns build résumés, earn recommendations, and strengthen their competitiveness for admissions and careers.

Proven Results Over a Decade

For more than ten years, InGenius Prep has guided thousands of students to top university admissions. In the most recent cycle, students who participated in the Internship Program were significantly more likely to gain admission to their reach or target schools. The program not only provides immediate benefits through professional exposure but also supports long-term academic and career success.

About InGenius Prep

Founded in 2013 on Yale’s campus, InGenius Prep has grown into an elite team of over 150 Former Admissions Officers and Graduate Coaches. The firm provides comprehensive college admissions counseling, academic mentoring, and extracurricular development for students worldwide. With proven results and unmatched expertise, InGenius Prep equips students with the tools they need to succeed in admissions and beyond.

