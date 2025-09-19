Revolutionary AI Platform by Handigeni LLC Unlocks Growth for U.S. SMBs

Business Growth for SMBs Data-Driven Decisions - Business Intelligence Hub Revolutionize Your Business with Handigeni's AI powered Growth Platform

Enterprise-level AI automation now accessible to SMBs—boosting growth, efficiency, and revenue at a fraction of traditional costs.

We're democratizing AI for SMBs, delivering enterprise-level capabilities with proven ROI in just months.” — Mohammed Bentaleb, CEO, Handigeni LLC

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handigeni LLC Transforms SMB Market with Revolutionary AI Growth Management Platform Enterprise-Level AI Automation Now Accessible to Small Businesses at Fraction of Traditional CostsHandigeni LLC, a leading AI automation company serving the U.S. small and medium business market, announced the launch of its comprehensive AI Growth Management Platform. The platform revolutionizes business operations across multiple industries by providing 24/7 AI capabilities previously exclusive to enterprise corporations.Small and medium businesses (SMBs) often struggle with operational inefficiencies that lead to missed opportunities and lost revenue. Research shows that 34% of callers who reach voicemail never call back, representing significant potential losses. Handigeni’s platform addresses these challenges by integrating three core solutions: AI Growth Management, Voice AI Technology , and custom automation systems that streamline workflows and improve client engagement."We're democratizing AI for SMBs," said Mohammed Bentaleb, CEO of Handigeni LLC. "Our clients achieve 200–300% ROI within six months while gaining enterprise-level capabilities without enterprise complexity."The platform transforms businesses into 24/7 revenue machines by automating core processes. AI-powered employees can handle calls, schedule appointments, qualify leads, and maintain customer engagement. Manual tasks are reduced through automated workflows, while a unified CRM manages marketing, sales, and client data. Real-time analytics and business intelligence tools provide actionable insights that allow companies to make informed decisions quickly.Client success metrics demonstrate the platform’s impact: businesses save 45 hours weekly through automation, reduce manual errors by 90%, respond to leads 3x faster, automate 80% of routine tasks, and achieve a 40% increase in conversion rates. One client, A. Almeida, CMO, stated, "Handigeni transformed our operations completely. 90% fewer errors and 80% task automation exceeded our projections."Handigeni’s solutions serve a variety of industries, including legal practices, healthcare and dental offices, accounting firms, and professional services. The platform enables automated client management, appointment scheduling, and workflow optimization tailored to each sector. Implementation is flexible, with service tiers that include 2–4 week setup, full training, and ongoing optimization — all without requiring technical expertise from clients.The launch of this platform marks a significant step in providing enterprise-level AI automation to the SMB market at a fraction of traditional costs. By combining intelligent tools with actionable insights, Handigeni empowers companies to modernize operations, capitalize on untapped opportunities, and achieve measurable growth.About Handigeni LLCHandigeni LLC provides AI Growth Management solutions that enable SMBs to operate with enterprise efficiency while reducing costs and increasing revenue through intelligent automation.Learn more about the platform and services at https://growth.handigeni.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.