Hartin Family Law Expands to Melville, Bringing Community-Focused Family Law Services to Suffolk County

Long Island family law firm opens new office location to serve Melville area families with the same approach that has strengthened their existing office.

The expansion to Melville represents our commitment to serving more Long Island families where they live and work” — Thomas Hartin, Owner of Hartin Family Law

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hartin Family Law announces the opening of its new Melville office, expanding its community-focused family law services from Nassau County into Suffolk County. The firm brings its proven approach of empowering local families through knowledgeable legal representation to residents of Melville and the surrounding Long Island area.The Melville expansion represents Hartin Family Law's commitment to serving families where they live and work, recognizing that each community has unique dynamics that impact family law decisions. Rather than simply handling legal procedures, the firm's trusted advisors focus on helping families resolve disputes in ways that preserve important relationships with neighbors, schools, and local organizations that define community life throughout Suffolk County."The expansion to Melville represents our commitment to serving more Long Island families where they live and work," said Thomas Hartin, Founder of Hartin Family Law. "We're bringing the same community-focused approach that has helped Massapequa families to Melville, ensuring local families have trusted advocates who understand their community."The new office provides representation from Melville family law and divorce lawyers that is tailored to the community's needs. When families in Melville and surrounding Suffolk County areas face family law challenges, their decisions affect more than just immediate family members – impacting school arrangements, local relationships, and community connections that families have built over years.With office locations now in both Massapequa and Melville, Hartin Family Law ensures families have accessible legal support throughout Nassau and Suffolk Counties. The Melville attorneys can represent clients in Suffolk County Family Court and provide a full range of services, from mediation to litigation in New York family law courts.About Hartin Family Law:Hartin Family Law is a family law firm founded by Attorney Thomas Hartin with a mission to serve Long Island communities. The firm focuses only on family law, offering services that include divorce representation, child custody and support, spousal maintenance, property division, mediation services, and prenuptial agreements. With the recent expansion to Melville, Hartin Family Law demonstrates its growing commitment to making quality legal representation accessible across Long Island through transparent fixed-fee pricing and a collaborative approach that prioritizes family stability and community connections.Contact Information:Hartin Family Law535 Broadhollow RdSuite B42Melville, NY 11747Phone: (631) 776-4934Website: https://www.hartinfamilylaw.com/

