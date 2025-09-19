Scalise on 58 Democrats Voting Against Charlie Kirk Resolution: Disgraceful

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Fox News’ America’s Newsroom after the House passed the resolution honoring Charlie Kirk, condemning political violence, and calling for respectful debate. Leader Scalise highlighted how out of touch Democrats are with the American people for refusing to pay tribute to a man who embodied civil debate and inspired countless Americans.

“Yeah, it's a shame that that's where their party has moved. It's not where America is. I mean, my gosh, we've seen such an outpouring of love for Charlie, what he represented, the idea that we should be able to debate freely even when we disagree and do it in a civil way. And that's what Charlie did, and it's what he represented. It's why you're seeing millions of people that maybe never heard of him thinking about things differently. But what happened on the House floor, those members who voted ‘no,’ I thought it was disgraceful. I mean, just paying tribute, paying honor to his life that was taken away by an assassin. That's something [Democrats have] got to answer, not me.”



On Charlie Kirk’s growing movement:



“Yeah, let alone the ones that voted ‘present.’ I mean, what a profile in courage that is. I mean, no reason – it should have been unanimous. At least it surely was on our side. And there were a lot of Democrats that voted ‘yes.’ The ones that voted, ‘no,’ I mean, open up your heart and just think about Erika and those kids and the millions of people who are heartbroken over Charlie's loss. And look, this movement is not going to go away. Charlie started a movement, but this movement is only going to grow. You can see over 50,000 young people have reached out to Turning Point and said they want to start their own Turning Point chapter on college or high school campuses. That's a sign that they have woken a sleeping giant.”

###