UN International Day of Peace 2025 Expands to a Global Weekend

44th Year of The UN International Day of Peace

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, one day of peace simply isn’t enough, as declared unanimously by the UN, 193 Member Countries & Good News Corporation & Partners for the International Day of Peace Requests. As the world faces urgent calls for peace, connection, compassion, and climate consciousness, Peace Day 2025 unfolds across a global weekend of action and awareness, beginning Friday, September 19, 2025, in tandem with the UN International Day of Peace on Sunday September 21 and Climate Week NYC starting on September 22. McKinsey Co. states 2 Billion People are aware of Peace Day.The weekend begins with a citywide meditation and Moment of Silence at Noon EST, hosted at NYC City Hall with Mayor Eric Adams, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, and leadership across key departments — from youth, seniors, veterans, police, and education to community, and faith-based services, and for all NYC & Worldwide to join in. Together, we’ll pause in collective stillness and activate a wave of intention to ripple across the globe.This year’s message is clear: Peace is not passive. It lives in our choices, our communities, and our care for one another and the Earth. All armies, cities, schools, organizations, and individuals around the world are invited to join in through serious and simple meaningful acts on September 21, 2025, at noon in your local 24 Hour Times Zone, as the International Day of Peace 193 Countries requests.Cease Fire and Violence Everywhere, killing fields, schools, streets, homes…everywhereHost your own moment of silence at noon in your local time zone on September 21, and honor the day’s request:Participate in human peace signs, prayer, sound healing, community cleanups, or intergenerational kindness actionsShare messages of hope and love on social media using #PeaceDay2025WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTS:FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 | 12:00 PM NOON EST Moment/Meditative Minute of SilencePeace Day 2025 Press Conference & Global Meditation, Event 11 AM – 1 PMNYC City Hall. Featuring: Mayor Eric Adams, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, Pastor Monrose, and Executive Director Faith-Based sharing a Prayer, Ringo Starr (Virtual), UN Peace Messenger, symbolically virtually requests the Moment of Silence for the UN. UN Representatives, Peace Poles & Flags, World Madam, Global Silent Minute, Parrots for Peace, Hugg-A Planets, Live Performances: AY Young (UN SDG Global Ambassador), Jarvis Smith OMMM Ambassador/Antonique Smith Earth Day Ambassador, Sister Jenna, NYC Praise Youth Dancers. Giorgia Fumanti, Stevie Wonder (Virtual), UN Peace Messenger, virtually requesting the world to go out and create peace. A citywide Moment/Meditative Minute of Silence.SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 | 11:30 AM – 5:00 PM EST. HUMAN PEACE SIGN/FLAG CEREMONY23rd Annual International Day of Peace & Climate Week Kick-Off ConcertTimes Square (46th–47th Streets). World’s largest Peace Day Concert & Broadcast.Free, family-friendly gathering featuring live performances, spoken word, youth voices, and calls to climate action.Presented by Good News Corporation with partners including OMMM, AY Young & the Battery Tour, EarthDay.org, Climate Week NYC, and more. Go to: www.pausetheworldforpeace.org SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 | 12:00 PM EST – 12:05 PM EST (24 Times Zones Worldwide)Official International Day of Peace AI Moment/Meditative Minute of Silence for Peace, Worldwide Virtual and Physical Creation/Installation of Peace Poles throughout the Globe, Cease Fire, Acts of Peace…A global broadcast on www.youtube.com/goodnewsbroadcast www.pausetheworldforpeace.org , social media, requesting for the Moment/Meditative Minute of Silence — Led virtually by Ringo Starr, Reverend Paul Sladkus, All Faiths and Spiritual, other hosts, honoring peace, music, Mother Earth and our shared humanity. Peace Pole Ceremony.Ways to watch the live events Sept. 19-21, 2025:SEPTEMBER 22–29, 2025NYC Climate Week. Events across the city focused on solutions, sustainability, and collective care. https://www.climateweeknyc.org/ Produced by:Good News Corporation, OMMM, and AY Young & the Battery Tour with support from the NYC Mayor’s Office and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.PRESS CONTACT:Paul Sladkus | paul.sladkus1@gmail.com | 212-647-1212/917-687-1790 www.pausetheworldforpeace.org NOTE: ALL EVENTS WILL BE BROADCAST WORLDWIDE LIVEBackground:Good News Corporation – A nonprofit, est. 2002, producing the International Day of Peace and Earth Day Concerts since 2002 in Central Park and Times Square. www.pausetheworldforpeace.org . Our 2025 Earth Day Concert had 1.5+ million live views, https://pausetheworldforpeace.org/2025/05/14/earth-day-sizzle-reel-from-times-square-april-22-2025/ WE SEEK 8 BILLION FOR THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PEACE.OMMM, a global platform for elevating consciousness, continues as a key partner, supporting moments of reflection, resonance, and collective healing throughout the weekend. www.ommmpresents.com AY Young & Battery Tour…Soon to hold the World’s Record for Battery Clean Energy Powered Concerts and Worldwide Sustainable Talent. https://www.aymusik.com/

