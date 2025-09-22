Submit Release
Breaker Toolbox Welcomes Double J Cards to the Platform

Breaker Toolbox was created by listening to the needs of breakers and collectors, and Double J Cards is a perfect fit for that vision”
— Jaime Cook, CEO at Breaker Toolbox
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaker Toolbox, the all-in-one platform built to simplify and elevate the experience of sports card breaking, is proud to announce the addition of Double J Cards as a featured breaker on the platform, beginning September 26, 2025.

Known for their large case breaks and quick shipping, Double J Cards has built a reputation for delivering exciting breaks, community engagement, and exceptional service to collectors. Their partnership with Breaker Toolbox expands opportunities for collectors to participate in live breaks across a streamlined, user-friendly platform designed for efficiency and fun.

“Breaker Toolbox was created by listening to the needs of breakers and collectors, and Double J Cards is a perfect fit for that vision,” said Jaime Cook, CEO of Breaker Toolbox. “We’re excited to welcome them to the platform and give our users even more choices for dynamic, hassle-free breaking.”

The addition of Double J Cards marks another step forward for Breaker Toolbox in its mission to provide breakers with cutting edge tools to seamlessly reach collectors across multiple platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Tik Tok.

Collectors can join Double J Cards’ debut break on Breaker Toolbox starting September 26, 2025, and experience firsthand the streamlined technology and community-first approach that set the platform apart.

For more information and to join upcoming breaks, visit www.breakertoolbox.com.

