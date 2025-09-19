Thinlabs Awarded U.S. Patent for Revolutionary Single PoE Connection Multi-Screen Computer Power Management System

Twin 27" 4K monitors and MiniPC powered over a single Ethernet Cable.

Thinlabs announced it has been granted a patent for its groundbreaking PoE solution to power multiple monitors & computer using a single PoE cable connection.

Our patented technology represents a massive step forward in creating more efficient, flexible, and sustainable power solutions for modern workplaces.” — JR Mundkur

LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thinlabs, a leading innovator in sustainable computing solutions, today announced it has been granted U.S. Patent US 12,360,775 B2 for its groundbreaking "Power management system and method for operating multiple high-powered components of a computer using a single power-over-Ethernet cable connection." This pioneering invention enables simultaneous powering of a computing device and up to four monitors through a single 802.3bt Type 3 (90W) Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) connection.

The patented technology represents a major advancement in computer power management, delivering substantial benefits across modern office environments, retail spaces, healthcare facilities, and manufacturing sites. Key advantages include:

- Dramatically reduced power consumption: Up to 80% less energy usage compared to traditional solutions, contributing to lower operational costs and significantly smaller carbon footprint

- Simplified infrastructure: Eliminates the need for AC power outlets and complex wiring, reducing installation clutter while offering greater flexibility in device placement

- Enhanced safety and reliability: Leverages the inherent safety and efficiency of PoE DC power technology

- Accelerated deployment: Streamlines computer system installations, saving significant time and resources during roll-outs

"We are incredibly excited about the granting of this U.S. patent," said JR Mundkur, CEO of Thinlabs. "This invention demonstrates our unwavering commitment to developing cutting-edge, efficient, and sustainable computing solutions across industries. Our patented technology represents a massive step forward in creating more efficient, flexible, and sustainable power solutions for modern workplaces, empowering businesses to achieve greater operational efficiency and environmental responsibility."

The breakthrough is achieved through high-efficiency processing and the elimination of wasteful AC-DC conversions that plague traditional computing setups. With a proven track record of over 60,000 PoE computers deployed in the field, Thinlabs' technology boasts a mean time before failure (MTBF) of approximately 1.4 million hours – roughly 2.5 times the average human lifespan.

"This is proven technology with exceptional reliability," Mundkur added. "As organizations increasingly demand power efficiency and reduced energy consumption, our multi-screen PoE solution is positioned to revolutionize how computers have been powered for decades."

Thinlabs' PoE computers represent the most significant innovation in the end-user computing space in recent years, addressing the growing demand for sustainable, efficient technology solutions that reduce both energy consumption and resource waste.

Thinlabs PoE Computers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.