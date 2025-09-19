Off-road machinery decarbonisation will require stakeholder collaboration

Non-Road Powertrain & Fuels conference in Munich 7th to 8th October 2025 Speakers Preview Non-Road Powertrain & Fuels Decarbonisation Conference

Non-Road Powertrain & Fuels conference will help advance the decarbonisation of equipment in sectors such as construction and agriculture

There are many ways to achieve decarbonisation - sustainable fuels, hydrogen, batteries, hybrid technologies, fuel cells etc. - with so many options it is vital that stakeholders collaborate” — James Hobday

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next month’s Non-Road Powertrain & Fuels conference was conceived to help stakeholders find common ground as the basis for advancing the decarbonisation of equipment in sectors such as construction and agriculture. “There are many ways to achieve this common goal,” explains James Hobday from the conference organisers, Emissions Analytics. “These include sustainable fuels, hydrogen, rechargeable batteries, hybrid technologies, fuel cells etc., and with so many options, it is vital that stakeholders share their knowledge and collaborate to find the best way forward.”The conference will take place in Munich from 7th to 8th October 2025, and four of the speakers (from Volvo, Zeppelin Rental, Plantforce and the Construction Plant Hire Association) have previewed the event in a short YouTube video , providing commentary from an operator’s perspective. For example, Mats Bredborg from Volvo Construction Equipment lives near London which has a Low Emissions Zone, where he says construction equipment has now overtaken on-road sources for some of the key air pollutants.The conference presentations will outline the drivers for decarbonisation, and explain the challenges facing sectors such as construction, agriculture, forestry and mining. A range of potential solutions will be discussed, including practicality, environmental effects, timescales and costs.This is the latest in a series of international conferences that are rethinking, refuelling and re-powering the internal combustion engine, alongside innovative battery and fuel cell technologies that are electrifying off-highway machinery.Xavier Hamel from Kubota says: “The Non-Road Powertrain & Fuels conference is an event that I highly recommend to OEMs who need to plan their next machinery development program and assess the optimum option for meeting their customers' demand.”Typically, the attendees of the Non-Road Powertrain & Fuels conferences include regulators, city and local government officials, engine and machine manufacturers, powertrain developers, electrification and alternative fuel specialists, and representatives from the off-road machinery supply chain.As the electrification of the on-road fleet expands, the contribution of off-road machinery to urban air pollution is becoming better understood, so this conference is well-timed.Registration is now available at Non-Road Powertrain & Fuels website

