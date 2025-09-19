Date: October 9, 2025 Time: 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET

What is an advisory committee?

Advisory committees provide independent expert advice to the FDA on broad scientific topics or on certain products to help the agency make sound decisions based on the available science. Advisory committees make non-binding recommendations to the FDA, which generally follows the recommendations but is not legally bound to do so. Please see, "Advisory Committees Give FDA Critical Advice and the Public a Voice," for more information.

Please note that all meeting participants will be joining this advisory committee meeting through an online teleconferencing and/or video conferencing platform. How to Attend CBER plans to provide a free of charge live webcast of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting. If there are instances where the webcast transmission is not successful, staff will work to re-establish the transmission as soon as possible.

Agenda

The meeting presentations will be heard, viewed, captioned, and recorded through an online teleconferencing and/or video conferencing platform. On October 9, 2025, the Committee will meet in open session to discuss and make recommendations on the following separate topics. Under Topic I, the Committee will discuss and make recommendations on the strain selection for the influenza virus vaccines for the 2026 Southern Hemisphere influenza season. Under Topic II, the Committee will discuss and make recommendations on advancing CBER’s allergen standardization program.

Meeting Materials

FDA intends to make background material available to the public no later than 2 business days before the meeting. If FDA is unable to post the background material on its website prior to the meeting, the background material will be made publicly available at the time of the advisory committee meeting, and the background material will be posted on FDA’s website after the meeting. Background material is available at the Advisory Committee Meeting calendar. Scroll down to the appropriate advisory committee meeting link. The meeting will include slide presentations with audio components to allow the presentation of materials in a manner that most closely resembles an in-person advisory committee meeting.

Public Participation Information

Interested persons may present data, information, or views, orally or in writing, on issues pending before the committee.

Oral presentations from the public will be scheduled between approximately 8:50 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time for Topic I, and between approximately 12:35 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time for Topic II on October 9, 2025.

FDA is establishing a docket for public comment on this meeting.

The docket number is FDA-2025-N-3657.

The docket will close on October 8, 2025. Submit either electronic or written comments on this public meeting on or before October 8, 2025. Please note that late, untimely filed comments will not be considered. Electronic comments must be submitted on or before October 8, 2025. The https://www.regulations.gov electronic filing system will accept comments until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time at the end of October 8, 2025. Comments received by mail/hand delivery/courier (for written/paper submissions) will be considered timely if they are received on or before that date.

Comments received on or before September 30, 2025, will be provided to the committee. Comments received after that date and on October 8, 2025, will be taken into consideration by FDA. In the event that the meeting is canceled, FDA will continue to evaluate any relevant applications or information, and consider any comments submitted to the docket, as appropriate.

You may submit comments as follows:

Electronic Submissions

Submit electronic comments as follows:

Federal eRulemaking Portal: https://www.regulations.gov. Follow the instructions for submitting comments. Comments submitted electronically, including attachments, to https://www.regulations.gov will be posted to the docket unchanged. Because your comment will be made public, you are solely responsible for ensuring that your comment does not include any confidential information that you or a third party may not wish to be posted, such as medical information, your or anyone else’s Social Security number, or confidential business information, such as a manufacturing process. Please note that if you include your name, contact information, or other information that identifies you in the body of your comments, that information will be posted on https://www.regulations.gov.

If you want to submit a comment with confidential information that you do not wish to be made available to the public, submit the comment as a written/paper submission and in the manner detailed (see “Written/Paper Submissions” and “Instructions”).

Written/Paper Submissions

Submit written/paper submissions as follows:

Mail/Hand delivery/Courier (for written/paper submissions): Dockets Management Staff (HFA-305), Food and Drug Administration, 5630 Fishers Lane, Rm. 1061, Rockville, MD 20852.

For written/paper comments submitted to the Dockets Management Staff, FDA will post your comment, as well as any attachments, except for information submitted, marked and identified, as confidential, if submitted as detailed in “Instructions.”

Instructions: All submissions received must include the Docket No. FDA-2025-N-3657 for “Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee; Notice of Meeting; Establishment of a Public Docket; Request for Comments – Topic I: Southern Hemisphere Influenza Virus Vaccines; Topic II: Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) Allergen Standardization Program”. Received comments, those filed in a timely manner (see ADDRESSES), will be placed in the docket and, except for those submitted as “Confidential Submissions,” publicly viewable at https://www.regulations.gov or at the Dockets Management Staff between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, 240-402-7500.

Confidential Submissions: To submit a comment with confidential information that you do not wish to be made publicly available, submit your comments only as a written/paper submission. You should submit two copies total. One copy will include the information you claim to be confidential with a heading or cover note that states “THIS DOCUMENT CONTAINS CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION.” FDA will review this copy, including the claimed confidential information, in its consideration of comments. The second copy, which will have the claimed confidential information redacted/blacked out, will be available for public viewing and posted on https://www.regulations.gov. Submit both copies to the Dockets Management Staff. If you do not wish your name and contact information be made publicly available, you can provide this information on the cover sheet and not in the body of your comments and you must identify the information as “confidential.” Any information marked as “confidential” will not be disclosed except in accordance with 21 CFR 10.20 and other applicable disclosure law. For more information about FDA’s posting of comments to public dockets, see 80 FR 56469, September 18, 2015, or access the information at: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2015-09-18/pdf/2015-23389.pdf.

Docket: For access to the docket to read background documents or the electronic and written/paper comments received, go to https://www.regulations.gov and insert the docket number, found in brackets in the heading of this document, into the “Search” box and follow the prompts and/or go to the Dockets Management Staff, 5630 Fishers Lane, Rm. 1061, Rockville, MD 20852, 240-402-7500.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Cicely Reese or Valerie Marshall; Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Food and Drug Administration, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Bldg. 71, Rm. 1232, Silver Spring, MD 20993-0002, email: CBERVRBPAC@fda.hhs.gov, 301-796-9025, or FDA Advisory Committee Information Line, 1-800-741-8138 (301-443-0572 in the Washington, DC area).

Oral Presentations

Those individuals interested in making formal oral presentations should notify the contact person and submit a brief statement of the general nature of the evidence or arguments they wish to present, the names and addresses of proposed participants, and an indication of the approximate time requested to make their presentation on or before 12 p.m. Eastern Time on September 29, 2025.

Time allotted for each presentation may be limited. If the number of registrants requesting to speak is greater than can be reasonably accommodated during the scheduled open public hearing session, FDA may conduct a lottery to determine the speakers for the scheduled open public hearing session. The contact person will notify interested persons regarding their request to speak by 6 p.m. Eastern Time on October 1, 2025.

Webcast Information

CBER plans to provide a free of charge live webcast of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting:

The online web conference meeting will be available at the following link:

If there are instances where the webcast transmission is not successful, staff will work to re-establish the transmission as soon as possible.

Contact Information

Cicely Reese: CBERVRBPAC@fda.hhs.gov

FDA Advisory Committee Information Line:

1-800-741-8138 (301-443-0572 in the Washington, DC area). Please call the Information Line for up-to-date information on this meeting.

For press inquiries, please contact the HHS Press Room at www.hhs.gov/press-room/index.html or 202-690-6343.

Official FR Notice