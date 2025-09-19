Mera Kisan: Trusted Makhana Supplier from Bihar for Global Buyers

Mera Kisan India Mera Kisan Logo

DARBHANGA, BIHAR, INDIA, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mera Kisan: Strengthening India’s Position as the Global Hub for Makhana ExportsMera Kisan, one of India’s trusted B2B suppliers of premium-grade Makhana (fox nuts/lotus seeds), is emerging as a leading name in the global superfood market. Sourced directly from the fertile ponds of Bihar’s Mithila region—the only region in the world with a GI (Geographical Indication) tag for Makhana—the company is connecting Indian farmers to international buyers while delivering consistent quality to overseas markets.A Growing Global Market for Makhana• India exports over 25,000 tonnes of Makhana annually, valued at more than $250 million (INR 2,000+ crore).• The United States alone imports around 2,000 tonnes every year, with Bihar contributing 600 tonnes to this volume.• Post-COVID, Makhana prices surged from ₹300–350 per kg (pre-2020) to ₹700–1,700 per kg in 2025, reflecting its rising global demand as a healthy snack.• The global plant-based snacks market is expected to cross $80 billion by 2030, and Makhana is riding this wave as one of the fastest-growing categories. As highlighted in Makhana Price article , Makhana Price Increased 40% in couple of year, showing Makhana Demand globally.With the global shift toward plant-based, gluten-free, and high-protein foods, Makhana has seen an exponential rise in demand. Mera Kisan has positioned itself at the forefront of this transformation by offering:• Raw, roasted, and flavored makhana in bulk• Multiple grades (4, 5, 6, and 7 Suta) carefully hand-sorted for quality• Popular international flavors including Peri Peri, Pudina (Mint), Cream & Onion, Tangy Tomato, and Black Pepper & Salt• Flexible private labeling and custom packaging options for B2B buyersCertifications That Build Global TrustMera Kisan’s products meet the strictest global quality standards, holding certifications from APEDA, FSSAI, HACCP, and ISO, in addition to the GI-tag for Mithila Makhana. This ensures international buyers can trust the company for food safety, compliance, and authenticity.Expanding Footprint Across Global MarketsIndia produces over 90% of the world’s makhana, and Mera Kisan is playing a crucial role in supplying it to markets across the UAE, USA, UK, Singapore, Australia, Canada, and Europe. With a farmer-first approach, the company sources directly from producer groups in Bihar, ensuring traceability and empowering rural communities.As explained in Mera Kisan’s guide on exporting Makhana from India , the company provides full support to new and experienced buyers alike — from sourcing and documentation to packaging and logistics.Quote from LeadershipSpeaking on the company’s growth, Lalit Singh, Business Head of Mera Kisan, said:“At Mera Kisan, we believe in taking the purity of Bihar’s makhana to every corner of the world. Our focus is not just on exports, but on building long-term partnerships with international buyers who value quality, consistency, and authenticity.”Why Choose Mera Kisan?• Direct farm-to-export sourcing model• Competitive pricing with bulk supply capabilities• Export-ready logistics with container support• Tailored solutions for snack brands, wholesalers, and private label buyersAbout Mera KisanMera Kisan is a Bihar-based B2B supplier and exporter of premium Makhana (fox nuts/lotus seeds). 