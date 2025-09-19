"Young Women for Peace" Initiative Showcased in Vienna: OSCE and EU Empower Women from Central Asia

Eighteen young women peacebuilders from Central Asia and Afghanistan came together in Vienna this week for the final regional event of the Young Women 4 Peace (YW4P) Initiative, a flagship programme of the OSCE Gender Issues Programme, funded by the European Union.

From 17–19 September, participants summed up two years of intensive training, cross-border collaboration, and high-level dialogue designed to strengthen their skills to lead in peace and security efforts. from the group represented Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan (residing in Central Asia).

On 18 September, the young leaders met with OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu, who reaffirmed the Organization’s commitment to women’s empowerment in peacebuilding. They also attended the OSCE Permanent Council to gain first-hand insights into gender and security policymaking processes.

The showcase event on 19 September brought together ambassadors, EU representatives, senior officials from Central Asia, and OSCE experts.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Lara Scarpitta, OSCE Senior Adviser on Gender Issues, underscored the unique challenges young women face in shaping peace:

“We believe in the transformative power of young women’s leadership. Their voices are essential to building inclusive and lasting peace across the region,” said Dr. Scarpitta.

Speaking on behalf of the EU, Irène Mingasson, Head of Unit at the European Commission’s Service for Foreign Policy Instruments, highlighted the unwavering support: ”Women and young people are vital drivers of peace and security. It is our role to help them achieve just that. We need to work collectively to break down the barriers that hamper that potential.”

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the participants’ collaborative projects, addressing issues such as education for girls from rural areas, cross-border youth dialogue, climate action, and advocacy for Afghan refugees. A dynamic panel, Youth Voices 4 Peace: Celebrating Women, Peace and Security in Action, fostered open discussion with diplomats and decision-makers.

The event also featured a regional exchange with Central Asian authorities working on gender equality and youth policies, exploring how young women’s insights can shape more responsive and inclusive security policies.

Funded by the European Union and implemented by the OSCE Gender Issues Programme under the WIN for Women and Men project, the YW4P Initiative will continue through end-2025. More than just a leadership programme, the initiative has built a community of trained, motivated, and connected young peacebuilders ready to contribute meaningfully to policy and practice, and it has become a platform for fostering cross-sector cooperation between civil society, state institutions, and international partners, amplifying shared values on empowering young women in building inclusive and lasting peace.