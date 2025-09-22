Revenued Releases New 2025 Survey on AI Usage Among Small Businesses

AI Usage among Small Businesses

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revenued today announced the release of its latest survey report, AI Usage Among Small Businesses in 2025, offering an in-depth look at how entrepreneurs are rapidly adopting artificial intelligence to grow and streamline their companies and to evaluate business loan options more confidently.The findings come from surveys of nearly 300 small business owners across the U.S., conducted in early 2025 and again in September. The results reveal a dramatic shift: while 60% of respondents said they weren’t using AI at the beginning of the year, by fall more than 90% reported using at least one AI tool.The report highlights where AI is making the greatest impact for small businesses. Marketing and content creation emerged as the most common entry point, with 66% of owners using AI for writing posts, creating ads, and designing visuals. Customer service is the second most popular application, with one in three small businesses relying on chatbots and automation to respond to inquiries around the clock. Other uses include document drafting, bookkeeping, scheduling, and workflow automation.“AI is no longer a buzzword for small businesses. It’s an everyday tool reshaping how owners work, compete, and serve their customers,” said Grant Pastor, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Revenued. “Our research shows small business owners are not only embracing AI but also finding real, measurable benefits in efficiency, cost savings, and growth potential.”Key findings from the report include:Nearly 70% of small business AI users rely on ChatGPT or other OpenAI models, followed by Google Gemini, Canva’s Magic Studio, Grammarly, and QuickBooks AI.60% of respondents rated AI’s helpfulness as 4 or 5 out of 5, citing major time savings and reduced costs.The biggest challenges include lack of training, cost, integration with existing systems, and data privacy concerns.Nearly half of business owners plan to expand their AI use in the next year.Alongside the release of the survey, Revenued has also launched a corresponding podcast episode, featuring conversations with small business owners who participated in the study. The episode dives deeper into the data, explores success stories, and addresses concerns about accuracy, training, and affordability.Listen Here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6hhEx4rCFbg6QPrjHAhpaY?si=RdkpCWylQred552GdtkEaQ The full survey report, AI Usage Among Small Businesses in 2025, is available now at https://www.revenued.com/small-business-ai-usage , and the podcast episode can be streamed on all major platforms.About Revenued:Revenued provides financial insights and growth tools for small businesses, empowering owners to scale smarter and stay competitive in a fast-changing economy. By combining data-driven research with real-world solutions, Revenued helps entrepreneurs do more with less. Get Small Business Funding in as little as 24 hours.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.