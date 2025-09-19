Grace Frank Makes History as Winner of Both Best Commercial Agent and Best Residential Real Estate Team in Chattanooga

Grace Frank is recognized as a trusted realtor in Chattanooga

A rare achievement recognizing excellence across both residential and commercial real estate — setting a new benchmark in the industry.

Winning Best Commercial Agents six times is an extraordinary honor, but being named Best Residential Real Estate Team for the first time — alongside it — is truly remarkable.” — Grace Frank

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grace Frank Group has officially made history at the Best of the Best Chattanooga awards. For the sixth time, the firm earned the title of Best Commercial Real Estate Agent — an unprecedented achievement that underscores its leadership in Chattanooga’s commercial market. This year also marked a first: Grace Frank Group was named Best Residential Real Estate Team, making it the only firm to be recognized with top honors in both categories in the same year.

“This is a historic moment for our firm and for Chattanooga real estate,” said Grace Frank, Founder and Principal of Grace Frank Group. “Winning Best Commercial Agents six times is an extraordinary honor, but being named Best Residential Real Estate Team for the first time — alongside it — is truly remarkable. It’s a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us across all areas of real estate.”

The Best of the Best awards are determined by community votes and reflect the confidence and appreciation of the Chattanooga region. With six wins in the Commercial category and this year’s groundbreaking recognition in Residential Real Estate Team, Grace Frank and her team continue to set the standard for excellence in the industry.

With a strong track record of results and deep roots in the Chattanooga community, Grace Frank Group remains committed to serving clients with integrity, innovation, and passion while helping shape the city’s future growth.

The firm extends heartfelt gratitude to clients, partners, and the community for their support in achieving this historic milestone.

