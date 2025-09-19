Renee Frauendienst Recognized by Influential Women 2025

KIMBALL, MN, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kimball, Minnesota – Influential Women is excited to announce that Renee Frauendienst has been selected as the esteemed honoree for 2025, recognizing her as an accomplished public health leader with over four decades of experience in nursing, governmental public health services, and strategic health leadership. As the President and CEO of RnC Consulting, P.A., Renee provides expert consultation to public health and human service organizations, county boards, and community stakeholders, focusing on performance and process improvement, leadership development, and strategic planning.Before founding RnC Consulting, Renee dedicated more than thirty years to Stearns County Human Services, where she served as Public Health Division Director and Community Health Services (CHS) Administrator. In these impactful roles, she developed programs addressing health disparities, improving health outcomes, and supporting communities during disaster response and public health emergencies. Her leadership as a Disease Prevention and Control Supervisor further deepened her expertise in community health initiatives, solidifying her as a key figure in public health. She has received a number of awards including the Barbara O’Grady Award and Jim Parker Leadership Award for her work in Public Health and Public Health nursing.Renee is a proud graduate of the College of St. Benedict, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She also holds a Certificate in Performance Improvement from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, graduating with an impressive 4.0 GPA. Her recognition as a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Public Health Nursing Leader highlights her commitment to innovative leadership in the field.A strong advocate for collaboration and equity, Renee credits much of her success to the incredible network of mentors, colleagues, and community partners she has built over her career. Their guidance, encouragement, and collaborative spirit have been invaluable in shaping her growth as a leader and have allowed her to create a meaningful impact in the communities she serves.Throughout her career, Renee has been dedicated to enhancing health services across Minnesota. She has served on numerous boards, including as Chair of the St. Cloud Hospital Advisory Board, as a Board Member for CentraCare, and as the Chair of the Stratis Health Board. Her work emphasizes evidence-based strategies, sustainable impact, and the critical importance of addressing the social determinants of health.Learn More about Renee Frauendienst:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/renee-frauendienst Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

