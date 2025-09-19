The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Friday, September 19, 2025

Last week, our nation lost an American patriot, loving father of two young children, dedicated husband, conservative warrior, and man of deep faith when Charlie Kirk was assassinated in a horrific act of political violence.

Charlie dedicated his life to educating people about civil dialogue while passionately articulating conservative values, never shying from disagreement while always remaining respectful. As Charlie reminded us, “When people stop talking, that’s when you get violence, that is when civil war happens, because you start to think the other side is so evil and they lose their humanity.”

Political violence has absolutely no place in our country. America was built on the freedom to peacefully share your beliefs without fear of persecution – to commit violence against a person for differing political views goes against everything we stand for.

We must all call out this evil act for what it is – an attack on our democracy – and fight back the way Charlie taught us to: by debating others, standing strong in our beliefs, and spreading our message. Silence isn’t an option. To honor Charlie, we must be courageous and steadfast always. Today, House Republicans are bringing forward a resolution to honor Charlie's life and enduring impact.

H. Res. 719, sponsored by Speaker Mike Johnson, condemns the assassination of Charlie Kirk and all political violence, commends law enforcement for their efforts to apprehend the monster responsible, offers our deepest sympathies to the Kirk family, honors the life and legacy of Charlie, and calls on all Americans to reject political violence and recommit to respectful debate.

We will never forget Charlie’s enormous contributions and his tireless work to ensure America lives up to its founding principles. Charlie’s legacy will live on in his family, his friends, his followers, the movement he built, and the values he fought to protect: faith, family, and freedom.

House Republicans are on a mission to responsibly fund the federal government as we fight to get America’s financial house in order and return to regular order in the FY26 appropriations process.



So far this year, the House Appropriations Committee has passed all 12 appropriations bills out of committee, three of which have passed on the House floor. Additionally, the House has already moved to conference with the Senate on the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, and Legislative Branch Appropriations Acts, 2026 – the first time that regular appropriations bills have advanced to conference since FY2019.



To allow Congress to continue its work in the appropriations process and ensure President Trump's America First agenda is not put on pause, House Republicans are bringing forward a short-term, clean continuing resolution to extend government funding through November 21, 2025. Included in the legislation is $88 million in funding to enhance security for Members of Congress, the executive branch, and the judicial branch to address the growing threats facing public officials.



It is critical Congress keeps the government funded. A shutdown would cost the American taxpayers billions of dollars, jeopardize our national security, and prevent hardworking Americans, including our servicemembers and veterans, from accessing the programs they depend on.

H.R. 5371, the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2026, introduced by Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole, extends government funding through November 21, 2025, keeping the government open and serving the American people while enhancing security for the executive branch, judicial branch, and members of Congress as we fight to support regular order for the FY26 appropriations process.

This shouldn’t be a partisan vote – one of the most important duties of Congress is to keep the government funded and working for Americans. Will Democrats put politics over the American people again and vote to shut down the government, or will they join us in responsibly funding the government?