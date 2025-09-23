Board Games Market Valued at USD 14.37 Billion in 2024, Set for Strong Expansion

Board Games Market Board Games Market Size

The board games industry report covers key companies such as Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc. (U.S.), Buffalo Games LLC (U.S.), and Others.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:The Global Board Games Market size was valued at USD 14.37 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 15.83 billion in 2025 to USD 32.00 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.58% during the forecast period.The demand for recreational activities has increased tremendously in recent years as people are looking for innovative sources of entertainment. Board games, in particular, have started receiving renewed interest from customers as these games are known to enhance brain power and self-confidence. Many market participants are trying to add value to their products by introducing multiplayer games or themes that need complex strategies to win. This not only helps more people to come together and socialize but also improves their interpersonal skills. These benefits are expected to boost the board games market growth.LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT• Hasbro Inc. (U.S.)• Mattel Inc. (U.S.)• Buffalo Games LLC (U.S.)• Goliath Games (Netherlands)• Masters Traditional Games (U.K.)• Ravensburger AG (Germany)• Gibson Games (U.K.)• Rebellion Developments Ltd. (U.K.)• CMON Games (Singapore)• Asmodee (France)Fortune Business Insights presents this information in a report titled "Board Games Market, 2025-2032."Get a Free Sample of this Report:Segments:Demand for Monopoly to Rise Due to Growing Preference for Multiplayer Money-Themed GamesBy game type, the market is divided into monopoly, scrabble, chess, and others. The monopoly segment accounted for the biggest board games market share as more customers are looking for multiplayer money-themed games. Such games can also help them improve their socialization skills, further spurring their demand.Rise in Viewing of Popular TV Series and Movies to Improve Product Demand among Customers Aged Above 25 YearsBy age group, the market is segmented into 2-5 years, between 5 and 12 years, 12-25 years, and above 25 years. The above 25 years segment captured a dominant market share as the popularity of streaming platforms has motivated adults in this age group to watch popular TV series and movies. It has given the market players new avenues to boost their growth by introducing tabletop games based on these movies and series, further accelerating the segment’s growth.Increasing Product Availability to Boost Customers’ Preference for Specialty StoresBy sales channel, the market is bifurcated into specialty stores, online stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, and others. The specialty stores segment held a significant market share as these stores have a vast variety of tabletop games, giving customers more options to choose from.With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Report Coverage:The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, focusing on leading game types and prominent manufacturers. It highlights the latest market trends, key industry developments, and several factors driving market expansion.Ask For Customization:Drivers and Restraints:Rising Demand for Theme-based Games to Accelerate GrowthTheme-based board games, inspired by popular movies, series, or concepts, have gained strong traction among young gaming enthusiasts. These games are often complex, strategy-driven, and highly engaging, enhancing the overall gaming experience. Recognizing this demand, many companies have introduced innovative tabletop games linked to well-known franchises, fueling market growth.However, the growing popularity of digital and mobile gaming platforms is expected to challenge the expansion of the board games market.Regional Insights:North America Leads with Strong Gaming Culture and ConventionsNorth America holds a significant share of the global market, supported by the increasing number of board game conventions designed to attract gaming enthusiasts. The presence of established game developers in the region further strengthens its market position.Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is projected to witness steady growth, driven by rising awareness of board games and the expanding presence of board game cafés and bars across the region.Competitive Landscape:Market Players to Boost Social Media Presence to Attract New CustomersThis market has a vast presence of companies that are engaged in the production of engaging and complex board games. They are realizing the potential of social media to influence a person’s purchasing patterns and trying to expand their presence on these platforms. This move will help them boost the popularity of tabletop games among the younger generation and create a wider customer base.KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:December 2023: University Games, a California, U.S.-based toy and game company, acquired The Learning Journey International, an Arizona, U.S.-based children's educational products company.November 2023: KESS, a Los Angeles, U.S.-based tabletop game company, launched its new dice board game, Sonic Roll. According to the company, the new game is based on the popular videogame Sonic the Hedgehog.Read Related Reports: Educational Toys Market Size, Share, Trends Games And Puzzle Market Size, Share, Growth

