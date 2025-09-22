Construction Glass Market to Reach USD $176.67 Billion by 2029 at 8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Construction Glass Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Construction Glass Market?

Over the past few years, the construction glass market has seen robust growth. The market, which is expected to increase from $121.49 billion in 2024 to $129.93 billion in 2025, will garner a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Several factors have led to this growth in the historical period, including urbanization along with infrastructure development, regulations on energy efficiency, an increase in population and housing demand, government-supported eco-friendly building initiatives, requirements for safety and security, global economic trends, and a rise in renovation and retrofit activities.

In the upcoming years, the construction glass market is projected to experience significant growth, expanding to a market size of $176.67 billion in 2029 with an 8.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth trajectory during the forecast period is rooted in the ongoing emphasis on sustainable construction and the focus on principles of a circular economy. Additionally, the demand for antibacterial glass solutions, the rising acceptance of prefabricated construction methodologies, the development of smart cities and infrastructures, the creation of carbon-neutral construction materials, and the demand for fire-resistant glass solutions also contribute to the projected growth. Some of the main trends anticipated for the forecast period are green building and sustainability, smart glass technology, new developments in coatings, surges in the use of laminated glass, supply chain predicaments, and architectural trends.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Construction Glass Global Market Growth?

The expansion of the building construction sector is anticipated to stimulate the construction glass market's growth in the future. This covers the process of introducing structures to real estate with small upgrades like room additions or bathroom repairs. Glasses find their application in engineering for construction and architectural purposes and therefore as building construction rises, so does the need for construction glasses. For example, in June 2022, Statistics Canada, a national statistical organization based in Canada, reported investments in building construction increased 2.7% to $20.9 billion. Additionally, the same year saw an increase in industrial construction investment by 1.7% to $931 million, predominantly driven by Ontario. Commercial investment also saw an uptick, by 1.5% from the previous year, to reach $2.9 billion in 2022. Consequently, the growth of the building construction sector influences the development of the construction glass market positively.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Construction Glass Market?

Major players in the Construction Glass include:

• AGC Inc.

• Guardian Industries

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

• AJJ Glass Ltd.

• CSG Holding Co. Ltd.

• Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

• GreyGlass Ltd.

• GSC Glass Ltd.

• Luoyang Glass Company Limited

• Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Construction Glass Market?

Leading businesses in the construction glass market are pioneering new products such as low-carbon glass, in response to growing sustainability requirements and the need to lessen the environmental harm caused by construction materials. Low-carbon glass, specially engineered to decrease its carbon emissions during both production and use, is one such innovation. For example, in June 2023, Saint-Gobain, a company from France that specializes in creating, producing, and supplying materials and solutions for construction, transport, and industrial sectors, introduced low-carbon glass to the market. The goal of this low-carbon glass product is to play a substantial role in lowering the overall carbon emissions footprint of buildings, while also offering advantages like natural light and thermal comfort. This product incorporates innovative manufacturing techniques, utilising two-thirds recycled materials and renewable energy sources, such as natural gas and electricity.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Construction Glass Market Report?

The construction glass market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Special Glass, Low-E Glass

2) By Chemical Composition: Soda-Lime, Potash-Lime, Potash-Lead

3) By Manufacturing Process: Float Process, Rolled Or Sheet Process

4) By Application: Non-Residential, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Special Glass: Laminated Glass, Tempered Glass, Bulletproof Glass, Decorative Glass

2) By Low-E Glass: Soft Coat Low-E Glass, Hard Coat Low-E Glass

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Construction Glass Industry?

In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market in construction glass and is anticipated to have the most rapid growth in the future forecast. Regions included in the report on the construction glass market encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

