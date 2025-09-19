Shrimp Market Size to Worth USD 74.24 billion by 2032 | CAGR of 7.09% during 2024-2032

Key companies covered in the shrimp market report are Aqua Star Corp., Avanti Feeds Ltd., Clearwater Seafoods Inc., High Liner Foods Inc., and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global shrimp market is a rapidly expanding sector, valued at USD 40.35 billion in 2023, with projections to grow to USD 74.24 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.09% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for shrimp as a healthy, protein-rich food option, technological advancements in shrimp farming, and the rising popularity of flexitarian diets worldwide. Asia Pacific holds the dominant position in the shrimp market, accounting for approximately 38.22% of the market share in 2023, with significant contributions from countries like China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia.One of the primary factors fueling the growth of the shrimp market is the rising awareness of the nutritional benefits of shrimp, which is considered low in fat and rich in essential nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids and proteins. Consumers are increasingly shifting toward seafood as a healthier alternative to traditional meat, driven by health-conscious eating habits and the adoption of flexitarian diets that emphasize plant-based foods with occasional animal protein consumption. This trend encourages greater shrimp consumption in both developed markets such as the U.S., where the shrimp market size is projected to reach USD 12.10 billion by 2032, and developing regions, where disposable incomes and urbanization are driving seafood demand.Fortune Business Insights™ offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled “Shrimp Market Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast Report, 2024-2032.”➤ Get a Free Sample Research PDF:➤ Report Scope & Segmentation:♦︎ Market Size Value in 2024: USD 42.90 billion♦︎ Market Size Value in 2032: USD 74.24 billion♦︎ Growth Rate: CAGR of 7.09% (2024-2032)♦︎ Base Year: 2023♦︎ Historical Data: 2019-2022♦︎ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦︎ No. of Report Pages: 160♦︎ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Type (Pink, White, Brown, and Others), By Form (Frozen and Canned), End-user (Residential and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Sales Channels)♦︎ 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa♦︎ 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: Sustainable Seafood Choices and More Focus on Adding High Protein Drive Market Growth | Globalization of Regional Products and the Rise of Online Sales➤ LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:• Aqua Star Corp. (Seattle, U.S.)• Avanti Feeds Ltd. (Hyderabad, India)• Clearwater Seafoods Inc. (Bedford, Canada)• High Liner Foods Inc. (Lunenburg, Canada)• Marine Harvest (Bergen, Norway)• Maruha Nichiro Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)• Nippon Suisan Kaisha (Tokyo, Japan)• Nordic Seafoods A/S (Hirtshals, Denmark)• Surapon Foods (Muang, Thailand)• Thai Union Group (Bangkok, Thailand)➤ Segmentation Analysis:The shrimp market is segmented by type, with categories including white, brown, pink, and others. Among these, the white shrimp segment is expected to lead during the forecast period, driven by its widespread consumption and availability. The market is also classified by form, covering frozen and canned shrimp, both of which cater to different consumer preferences and storage needs. Fortune Business InsightsIn terms of end-users, the market is divided into residential and commercial sectors. Shifts in consumer habits, such as the balance between home consumption and foodservice demand, are expected to play a significant role in shaping overall market trends. Fortune Business Insights➤ Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:➤ Regional InsightsAsia Pacific dominates the shrimp market, accounting for 38.22% of the share in 2023. This leadership is supported by large-scale aquaculture, high cultural consumption of shrimp, and strong production capacity in countries such as China, India, and Vietnam. The U.S. shrimp market is also expected to experience significant growth, reaching around USD 12.10 billion by 2032, driven by rising seafood consumption as a protein source, the shift toward flexitarian diets, and growing awareness around sustainability.In other regions, Europe shows relatively slower growth, where steady demand for shrimp—particularly white and brown varieties—is partially offset by consumer preferences for other seafood like salmon and cod. South America maintains stable growth, supported by leading exporters such as Ecuador and expanding shrimp farming in Brazil and Argentina. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa is emerging as a promising market, with rising demand among middle-income consumers, especially for white shrimp.📝 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)Q1) What is the projected growth rate (CAGR) for the shrimp market from 2024 to 2032?👉 The expected CAGR is 7.09% over the period 2024–2032.Q2) How large will the shrimp market be in 2032?👉 It is projected to reach USD 74.24 billion by 2032.Q3) Which region currently dominates the shrimp market, and what share do they hold?👉 Asia-Pacific is the leading region, holding approximately 38.22% of the global market share in 2023.Q4) What are the main segments in the shrimp market by type and form?👉 By type, the segmentation includes Pink, White, Brown, and Others. By form, the market is divided into Frozen and Canned products.Q5) What are the key drivers of growth in the shrimp market?👉 Major drivers include increasing demand for protein-rich food, growth in sustainable seafood practices, rising popularity of flexitarian/pescatarian diets, and technological innovation in farming and supply chains➤ Read Related Insights: Superfoods Market Size, Share, Growth, Report, 2032 Oat Milk Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.