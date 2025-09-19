Nasekomo brings industrial-scale insect reproduction to market with new BSF Multiplication technology

Nasekomo's Black Soldier Fly neonates

The European Nasekomo achieved consistent production of ~25 grams of BSF eggs per cubic meter per day, positioning its technology as deployment-ready worldwide

Reproduction is the heart of insect farming. Achieving high level of consistency and yield unlocks predictable egg supply for all partners scaling bioconversion.” — Marc Bolard, CEO of Nasekomo

SOFIA, BULGARIA, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The insect-biotech company Nasekomo , owned by French entrepreneurs and operating in Sofia, Bulgaria, says it has consistently achieved ~25 grams of BSF eggs per cubic meter per day across its reproduction enclosures in its industrial operation, positioning the system as deployment-ready for mid- to large-scale customers.The sustained industrial operating result in Black Soldier Fly (BSF) reproduction is measured on the effective volume of reproduction enclosures under routine production. The performance figure is expressed per effective reproduction-enclosure volume to provide a clear and comparable indicator of system efficiency without disclosing company intellectual property. The daily result is derived from routine production days and reflects the company’s standard operating environment.At the heart of this milestone stands the company’s Multiplication center “MultiFly” - the genetics and breeding nucleus that multiplies elite insect lines and ensures a reliable supply of high-performance neonates. “This is a daily operating level reflecting a mature, production-grade setup operating at scale.” said Marc Bolard, co-founder and CEO of Nasekomo and a member of Management Board of the reputable international organization of insect producers IPIFF. The company also operates its suspension technology to further improve its product delivery internally but also to send the genetic resources to its network of clients around the world.According to Nasekomo, the outcome stems from three factors: long-running biology and protocol development, genetic gains achieved through its selection programme FlyGenetics, and industrial process design and environmental control at room level. The company reports that such productivity on daily basis was possible to obtain through:- Mastering environmental management and control through the complete life cycle of insects;- Introducing into reproduction loop animals with only highest reproductive potential;- Creating an enclosure that allows to utilize full biological potential in industrial operations;- Applying Standardized Operational Procedures and proper monitoring of all steps involved all along the process.“Reproduction is the heart of insect farming. Achieving this level of consistency and yield unlocks predictable egg supply for partners scaling bioconversion ,” said Marc Bolard. “This is a benchmark that shows what’s possible when cutting-edge technologies meet deep biological know-how, supported by a relentless focus on science and industrialisation.”“Our three pillars—biology expertise, genetic gains through our Fly Genetics program, and industrial process mastery - from mating stimulation protocols to love-cage design optimization, backed by our R&D team, have led us to this industrial result,” added Bartosz Grodzki, manager of the Reproduction unit in Nasekomo’s Center of Excellence.This is the second major milestone for Nasekomo this year. Earlier, the company announced its preliminary benchmark reached by its industrial production platform, “Automated Insect Rearing Beds and Bots.” The vertical rearing platform reached a 25% feed conversion ratio (FCR) and the achievement appeared to be one third higher than that of traditional crate-based solutions.CommercializationNasekomo has begun selling its Black Soldier Fly (BSF) reproduction technology to mid- and large-scale operators, offering a turnkey solution that combines genetics, breeding, suspension and industrial applications for companies who wish to grow their own reproduction capacity. The company also provides secured egg-supply volumes directly—from pilot to industrial scale as an additional option. “Nasekomo technologies and solutions deliver consistency, quality, and scalability. This enables the rapid roll-out of profitable bioconversion plants,” said Marc Bolard.The development of Nasekomo’s Multiplication center was supported by a €2.5 million grant under the EU’s Seal of Excellence and Bulgaria’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan, validating both the technological maturity and societal impact of Nasekomo’s approach. With this strong foundation, the company is already in negotiations with several prospective customers and advancing discussions with prospects across Europe and the Americas.About the companyNasekomo is a biotech company pioneering insect bioconversion with proprietary technologies developed in-house in aim to be scaled through a franchise model. Nasekomo delivers unique and efficient solutions thanks to the combination of advanced biology with AI-driven insights and precise data collection. Proven through the quality production of protein meal, insect oil, whole dried larvae, and frass, Nasekomo’s technology harnesses the Black Soldier Fly to enable sustainable farming and address global challenges with consistency and impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.